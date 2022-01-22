Battlefield 2042 could be permanently free soon

Among the many disappointments in the gaming world over the past year, Battlefield 2042 certainly fits that list. In addition to the lukewarm reception from the specialized critics, the game did not please the fans, either due to several bugs, controversial creative decisions or lack of content, which made many even demand refunds on Steam. Apparently, the game’s failure was greater than we imagined and EA may soon launch a very unusual containment measure to try to save the title.

According to Tom Henderson, a leading gaming industry insider, EA is considering making Battlefield 2042 a free game in the future. On his social media, Henderson says that EA is very disappointed with the performance of Battlefield 2042 so far. With that, they are looking at options about the future of the game. Apparently, one of those options involves making the title free, at least in a way.

