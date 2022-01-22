BBB 22: Arthur Aguiar and Mayra Cardi’s daughter spends the night in the ICU

The former BBB Mayra Cardi did not watch the entry of Arthur Aguiar in Big Brother Brazil (BBB 22) this Thursday, 20, for a delicate reason: the actor’s wife explained that the couple’s daughter, Sophia, needed to be hospitalized in the ICU. The 3-year-old spent last Wednesday night and this morning in the hospital.

Cardi apologized to followers for not recording the moment of Arthur’s entry and explained her daughter’s situation to fans. “I had decided not to say anything here and leave this battle as ours! But in the face of a strong prayer, the answer came to me that this battle is ours! Children are fragile and end up absorbing all the evil that comes”, he justified.

The coach asked the fans for prayers during the entire period in which the reality TV Globo will be on the air. “I ask all those who believe in God who follow us to put our family in prayer and under intense protection! We will really need the prayers of all these three months”, he commented. There is no information if Arthur Aguiar was informed about Sophia’s condition.

The actor was one of the three participants of the BBB group to enter this Thursday, 20, in the most watched house in Brazil. Along with Jade Picon and Linn da Quebrada, the confirmed names of the reality only entered today due to a previous diagnosis by Covid-19. On Thursday night, they will participate in the first event of the season only between the famous, guaranteeing immunity for a pair.