BBB 22: Douglas Silva is criticized for forming VIP only with men | It’s on the Net

Douglas Silva is the first leader of BBB 22Reproduction / TV Globo

Published 01/22/2022 04:08

Rio – Douglas Silva became the first leader of the Big Brother Brasil 22. Along with Rodrigo, the actor performed the shortest time in the super race of the leader and the angel. On the night of this Friday (21), the duo played a test of luck to decide the lead and Douglas got the best. However, when selecting the participants who would receive the wristbands for the VIP, Maria Flor’s father decided to take only the Brothers, literally.

The eternal Acerola, from Cidade dos Homens, chose six big guys to accompany him during this week in the VIP wing of the most watched house in the country. Douglas’ decision was criticized on social media. Some netizens could not understand the actor’s choice and others were outraged. Other profiles of social networks made the “rag of cloth” for the new leader.

Douglas went viral as soon as the reality began thanks to choreographies that he danced with his daughter and were published on the internet. Within the program, he justified himself to his confinement colleagues: “Dad, if you win the leader I don’t want any women sleeping in the room”, he said, repeating the words of his ten-year-old daughter.

After this explanation, the court of social networks forgave Brother for the “mistake”… For now.

