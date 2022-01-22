‘BBB 22’: Douglas Silva’s wife says she is surprised with the look of an actor in the house – 01/22/2022

Douglas Silva’s partner for 17 years, psychologist Carol Brito stated that she is surprised by the actor’s behavior at the house of “Big Brother Brasil”. They complete 14 years of marriage in November this year and have two daughters: Maria Flor, 10 years old, and Morena, 1 year old.

“In ‘Big Brother’, I’m able to see a Douglas who, although I already knew he was amazing, I didn’t know it was that way”, said Carol, in an interview with the Extra newspaper. “I’m seeing that he’s more amazing than I ever imagined,” he declared.

To the brothers, Douglas, who is the first leader of the new season of the reality show, has already spoken about his marriage. According to the actor, he and his wife are like “water and wine”, and Carol agrees that their personalities are very different.

“There are times when we are like Tom and Jerry. Everything you see in one, the other has the opposite”, he summarized. “He’s playful to the extreme and I’m more serious; he loves people, meeting a lot of people, I’m more reserved, I like to be close to mine; he makes many friends, I’m one of few. It’s the opposite.”

Despite the differences, the psychologist says that there is no magic formula for a union as lasting as theirs.

“Our life is an eternal ‘being fine for a moment and then not being well’. Most relationships are like that, but ours may have a little more. I think, really, God, love and the will to stay together are the secrets.”

Carol Brito also said that she was surprised by the affection of the public out here with her husband’s participation in “BBB 22”, which has already become the star of several memes for his dances in the house.

“He’s all that people are seeing and more that they’re still going to see. He’s the guy who cooks, puts my food on the plate and takes it to me. something, worries about holding my hair up if it’s hot. He’s too careful with his family and other people”, melts his wife.

‘I didn’t know his name’

Carol Brito told about the beginning of the relationship with Douglas Silva. They met at a concert hall in Alto da Boa Vista, Rio de Janeiro. Accompanied by a cousin and a friend, the psychologist said she only knew that Douglas was the actor in “City of Men”, a series in which he played the character Acerola on television.

“My cousin walked past him and joked: ‘hm, Acerola, I’ll take it, huh!’. Then we laughed, he said a funny thing that I don’t even remember. Then he came to me and we stayed”, recalled Carol in the interview with the newspaper. . “In the end, he asked for my number, but he didn’t call the next day. He didn’t call until about four days later.”

“I was an intern at the time and when I looked at my phone, there were seven missed calls. I thought: ‘who wants to talk to me so much?’. When I returned, it was him. And I didn’t know his name, I just knew that ‘Acerola and Laranjnha’ thing. ‘. He asked: ‘Do you know who’s talking?’, and I said I knew: ‘Acerola'”.