BBB 22: Nego Di is reported to the MP for mocking Natalia’s intimate video

Eliminated from BBB 21 with 98.76% rejection, Nego Di was reported to the Public Ministry and had his Instagram account suspended after making a controversial comment about leaked intimate video of Natália Deodato. The model is currently confined to BBB 22 and appears performing oral sex on the leaked material. “What a velvety gullet, eh, brunette! Curiosities of the day: I didn’t know that Dalmatian liked mate”, said Nego Di, referring to Natália’s vitiligo.

The complaint to the MP was made by the military police officer and councilor Gabriel Monteiro. “That Nego Di is a bland comedian, humor villain, this is more notorious than his unpopularity. Today he deliberately started to implicitly offend Natalia, calling her ‘Dalmatian’ for her vitiligo disease and detail: he thought it was cute that her video was leaked”, he commented on his profiles on social networks.

“With people like that, we don’t waste time cursing in direct: we report it in the MP. If you think that’s right, you think it could be with your daughter, let her go make fun of it in jail and not on Instagram”, concluded Gabriel. The video of Natália has been circulating on the networks since Wednesday, 19, and a protective measure for the participant was requested by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais to Justice. A 39-year-old suspect is investigated.

Nego Di counters Gabriel Monteiro’s comments

Nego Di became aware of Gabriel’s criticism and countered the politician. “There was a youtuber/councilman/’fiasquento’ saying that I am a criminal and that I should go to jail, and that he reported me to the Public Ministry. So I did some research on him, so here it is: this youtuber/councilman has already been expelled from the Military Police for desertion, he has already been penalized for carrying a weapon off duty, unjustified absences, breach of hierarchy, a lot, huh!”, said the comedian.

“If I’m a criminal, what’s left for you, Gabriel Monteiro? When do you work? When do you perform your role? Transphobia is not a crime, is it okay?”, asked Nego Di, referring to a situation in which Gabriel was accused of transphobia for refusing to refer to a trans woman as a female pronoun.