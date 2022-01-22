BBB 22 of 01/22: dawn has a conversation about the game, brothers getting to know the Leader’s Room and the first Monster | abstract

Now the game has started for real! After defining the new Leader and Angel , arrived the Monster’s Punishment and the division of the house between VIP and Xepa . It was just what was needed to give this game a buzz, isn’t it?😉

And this is what happened! The dawn of the BBB 22 participants was very busy, just the way we like it. 😁 Let’s check out the summary that the #RedeBBB prepared for you not to miss anything?

After winning the Super Race Fiat Anjo and Líder, Douglas Silva and Rodrigo competed this night in the second stage of the challenge. The actor got the better of choosing the right key that started the car, and is the first Leader of the issue. 👑 Rodrigo is the new Angel. 😇

1 of 2 Douglas Silva is the new Leader and Rodrigo the Angel — Photo: Gshow Douglas Silva is the new Leader and Rodrigo the Angel — Photo: Gshow

Of course, the brothers celebrated the achievement a lot. But very calm at this time!!! After all, the holidays are over and now the game has started in earnest. 👀 Douglas Silva was given the mission to share the house between Vip 🥩 and Xepa 🍳 , and Rodrigo to choose the Monsters 👹.

The Monster’s Punishment is here! 💥💥💥



The Angel had the great task of choosing two people to fulfill the Monster’s Punishment at BBB22. Rodrigo, who received the privilege, chose Naiara Azevedo and Eliezer for the challenge. The designer and entrepreneur even asked the commercial manager to be nominated, which Rodrigo was extremely grateful for.

After receiving the costumes, Naiara Azevedo and Eliezer went to the lawn. The two will dress up as payphones over the next few days and take turns in the post. The rest of the house joined them to watch the first Monster’s Punishment. Cute, huh?

Monster’s punishment at BBB 22 — Photo: Globo

Let the games begin!!! 🔥

The TV show has barely ended, and the participants are already running to talk about the game!

And as the saying goes: “Who warns a friend is” (Or not?!)🤔 In conversation with Rodrigo after choosing the Monster, Eliezer warned the new Angel that he may be on the house straight. Rodrigo defended himself and told about the difficulty he had in having to make the choices for punishment.

This Monster surrendered, see? Still in the outdoor area, Eliezer continued talking about Rodrigo’s choice, but this time with Luciano. In the conversation, the brother revealed that if necessary, he will vote for the commercial manager. Jeez!

There’s rapadura at Xepa (and Jade Picon too) 😅

With the house officially divided, Xepa participants rushed to open the boxes and didn’t they have good surprises? Excited, the confined celebrated the presence of rapadura and instant noodles! 😋 Let’s see how long this animation will last…

And this Leader’s Room, huh?! 😍

And there’s something new: the room has a tablet that makes it possible to choose the playlist to be played when placing a card. Douglas debuts it with the song ‘Brake of the Blazer’, by L7NNON.

First the test, then the DRs. After Douglas Silva’s victory as Leader, the brothers began to outline new strategic directions for the game and had sister noting an important detail: “The men are very united”. There were still participants trying to get rid of Paredão, like Jessilane and Eliezer. On the other hand, there are already people wanting to combine a vote over Naiara Azevedo.

And the night ended with a lot of emotion! In the greatest atmosphere of therapy among friends, the brothers opened their hearts and talked about their life stories, relationships with their parents and family, with the right to hug and a lot of crying. The heart got warm! 🥰

2 of 2 BBB22 – 2022-01-22 – 03:49:39 — Photo: Minuto a Minuto – BBB BBB22 – 2022-01-22 – 03:49:39 — Photo: Minuto a Minuto – BBB

And that was the first dawn with Leader and Angel in BBB 22! Were you anxious and want to know everything that will happen in the next few days? So stay tuned to #RedeBBB and we’ll tell you!