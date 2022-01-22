‘BBB 7’ champion, Diego Alemão remembers post-reality life: ‘I tried to be rich and did a lot of stupid things’ | TV & Famous

Diego Alemão , the champion of “BBB 7” , turns 41 this Saturday, 1/22. There will be no parties. Maximiliano, Diego’s father, 74, is hospitalized in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio.

Regardless of his father’s physical condition, parties are in Alemão’s past. The paulista from São Bernardo do Campo who won the “BBB 7” and took home R$ 1 million, I’ve already lived everything I had to live at that time.

Diego remembers that when he left the most guarded house in Brazil, where he lived a legendary love triangle with Fani Pacheco and Iris Stefanelli, he knew and enjoyed fame, power and money like no one else.

“I messed up a lot. At the time he was 25 years old. I left a world and went to reap my laurels. I spent a lot of money going and traveling to parties. I wanted to see what it was like to be rich, but I came to the conclusion that I wouldn’t be rich for a long time”, recalls Alemão.

He managed to reinvest his money. He bought an apartment in front of the beach in Barra da Tijuca and another for his parents in the same neighborhood. Max and Mirna sold the property they had in São Bernardo and the money helps them supplement their retirement.

Today Diego is a builder. “I am building 18 apartments of 20 square meters in São Paulo in a four-story building. The intention is to rent them. I’ve been there since November and I only came to Rio for Christmas. Today was my first swim in the sea. ”

Diego says he will never leave Rio again. She identified with the city and feels carioca. When a good opportunity arises, he builds properties in the city as well.

Boyfriend of Andressa Malucelli, 41, from Paraná, the “BBB 7” champion met her 15 minutes before the turn of the year, in 2020, in Fernando de Noronha. She owns an online clothing store and has two children from another relationship. For now, marriage is not in the couple’s plans: “If it has to happen, it will happen”, Diego misleads.

From “BBB 7”, he still maintains friendship with Fani Pacheco, whom he considers his “little sister”. His ex-girlfriend, Íris Stefanelli, has little contact. “We saw each other a few times. Fani, on the other hand, is going out this weekend: me, Andressa and her with her boyfriend. ”

As he works in São Paulo in a super hectic routine, he still hasn’t been able to watch “BBB 22”. “But Andressa keeps me updated on everything that happens”, he guarantees.

So far the balance has been positive and the arrival of 41 inevitably brought him maturity: “I was afraid to take a risk sometimes, but only those who are not afraid are imbeciles. We need to have the courage to take the risk. I don’t regret what I lived. ”

