BBB22: After being a monster, Eliezer says he will vote for Rodrigo

It seems that the definition of the first monsters of the BBB22 gave me something to say! After receiving the punishment necklace, Eliezer went to talk to Lucian outside the house, where the brothers chatted about the new possibilities for the formation of the next wall.

For Luciano, Eliezer said that Rodrigo’s decision will impact the formation of the wall. “Everyone is picking up a comma to vote right now. Nobody has a strong reason to vote. There was no confusion or disagreement.”, comments.

“So if you give that, any two or three votes in the same person, will [ao paredão]. And Rodrigo is already seen in the house as a player“, complete.

Eliezer, who was punished by Rodrigo in the monster, explained his justification to Luciano. “I am his friend, but he is a player who is not a player. Why? Because the guy is a strategist, he threatens me in the future. I will vote for Rodrigo because the guy is a born player here“, he argued.

“I have no relationship with him. I will vote for him, this is a game. This is the strongest argument.”

Rodrigo is susceptible to the wall

Before the conversation with Luciano, Eliezer talked to the angel about the possibility of him going to the wall, and stated that Naiara Azevedo should vote for brother.

“You are already susceptible to go to the wall. her vote [Naiara] It’s already yours, yours is hers. I already knew. Easier you are already assumed than to get burned by a person. Easier to give to me than not to give this caô”, comments Eliezer.

One of the points that the confined don’t know, however, is that the dynamics of the week defined the first angel as autoimmune. That is, Rodrigo will continue with immunity and cannot be nominated for the first wall.

