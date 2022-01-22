BBB22: Amidst the mess, Tadeu puts order in brothers | BBB22

The 22nd edition of Big Brother Brazil premiered this week and is already giving a lot to talk about. For the first time in charge of the global reality, Thaddeus Schmidt has received several criticisms about his performance in the presentation of the program, which often cannot control the animosity of the brothers during the live program.

After Marcos Mion having “advised” the presenter to be a little more like Tiago Leifert, Tadeu seems to have learned the message. During the test that took place this Friday afternoon (21), which was worth immunity and leadership for the winning duo, Tadeu called the attention of the brothers after disorganization: “When we say that there is a test, it is for everyone to be ready and not delay the test and get kicked”, warned Schmidt.

Each brother lost 50 stars after the race and netizens did not spare praise for the production of the global reality: “People are stubborn! Boninho told everyone to go to the test and there are people going to the bathroom. Each lost -50 stakes”, commented one viewer. And there were those who thought the punishment should have been worse: “I thought it was little. Clueless people, it’s been a long time since they were warned and left to go to the bathroom at the last minute. Natalia still thought it was bad!”, commented another netizen outraged at the brothers’ lack of responsibility.

Marcos Mion makes comparisons between Tadeu Schmidt and Tiago Leifert

Former presenter of ‘A Fazenda’, on Record TV, Marcos Mion had her name at the top of the list of likely names to replace her Tiago Leifert on ‘BBB 22’, but the program’s directors bet all their chips on Thaddeus Schmidt. The commander of ‘Caldeirão’ even congratulated his colleague on the debut of the attraction on Globo, but decided to make a request on the third day of the game: Mion asked Tadeu to be more Leifert.

“Sometime Tadeuzola will have to be a little more Leifert and give the brothers some ‘pres-tention’ because it’s not showing anything in the live interactions! They are noisier than the horses!”, wrote Mion asking for more strong pulse from the new presenter of ‘Big Brother’ on Wednesday night (19).

Even in jest, the ‘request’ was not well digested by netizens and Mion received a lot of criticism: “Tadeu has charisma and you missed the opportunity to keep quiet. It’s not cool to compare your peers, see!”, wrote an internet user. “Tadeu doesn’t need to be Tiago anymore. He just needs time to adapt. He has years of career and knows how to present a live program very well. Every beginning of BBB is this screaming. It was like that with Bial, it was like that with Tiago and it is happening now. Soon he will find the way.”, commented the second.

People are stubborn! Boninho told everyone to go to the test and there are people going to the bathroom. Each lost -50 stakes #BBB22 — Go Fain Out #BBB22 (@vaidesmaiar) January 21, 2022