BBB22: Ariadna Arantes reports an embarrassing situation with Pedro Scooby: “I hope it has changed”

After Rodrigo used the term “traveco” and was reprimanded by confinement colleagues at “Big Brother Brasil“, another controversy came to light. This time, involving Pedro Scooby and former BBB Ariadna Arantes. According to her, the surfer has treated her the same way and, until today, she has not received an apology.

When Rodrigo Mussi went to talk about the “failure” with the other participants, Scooby was one of those who advised him. “I thought ‘traveco’ and ‘transvestite’ were the same thing”, said the commercial manager. “One is a pejorative way of using the name, the other is the actual name”, explained Luana Piovani’s ex-husband. “I didn’t know, I thought it was normal, because in the ‘bubble’ it’s normal”, justified Rodrigo.

This Friday (21), via Twitter, Ariadna recalled a situation involving the same theme, which she lived with Pedro Scooby in 2019. “That’s exactly what Scooby did to me in 2019, in Milan. He made a facetime for his brother and came to say: ‘I’m 3 crooks here’. And at the same time I said: ‘No, Traveco, I’m a woman and you respect me’. Of course, this little thing he only did when the Mistress [Anitta] I was doing an interview”, she wrote.

That’s exactly what Scooby did to me in 2019 in Milan. He made a facetime for his brother and came to say, I have 3 beams here. And at the same time I said: no, I’m a woman, you respect me. Of course, he only did this little thing when the boss was giving an interview pic.twitter.com/7W97F5gnXT — Ariadna Arantes 🐆 (@ARIADNALIVE) January 21, 2022

In the outburst, Ariadna, who was the first trans woman in the global reality, gave details of the episode in question. “When I arrived in Milan and met them at the hotel she introduced us to, he asked me straight away: ‘Are you trans?’ My answer in front of everyone was: ‘The word Trans, comes from transition. I’ve been through mine. I’m a woman’. That was the story”, he explained.

When I arrived in Milan that I went to meet them at the Hotel she introduced us to, he asked me straight away: are you trans? My answer in front of everyone was. The word Trans, comes from transition. I already passed mine. I’m a woman… that was the story — Ariadna Arantes 🐆 (@ARIADNALIVE) January 21, 2022

At the time, the surfer was Anitta’s boyfriend, and that’s why he accompanied her on some of her trips. Despite everything, the former BBB made it clear that she hopes he has really changed: “I really hope he has changed and thinks that way, because when Anitta’s two transvestite sisters and I were there at her show, he went to call us traveco”.