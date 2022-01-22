BBB22: Brothers perform dynamic presentation; see the most exciting

with the arrival of Linn da Quebrada, Arthur Aguiar and Jade Picon to the BBB22, the brothers performed the traditional dynamic of presentation, where each one tells a little about you so they can get to know each other better. Straight from the living room of the house, the participants gave unpublished details of their lives.

One of the most moving presentations was by Laís Caldasof Popcorn Team, who told fellow prisoners that his father passed away just over a month ago. The young woman said that her father was her inspiration to follow the profession as a doctor, since she was little: “I mirrored my whole life in my father who was a doctor, and it’s been a month and 11 days since I lost my father. It’s very recent”vented.

There are a lot of people who ask: ‘Is she in mourning and went to BBB?’ I have the explanation. I wanted to be here, and when I told my mom and dad, I didn’t expect my father’s reaction, because he was very happy. Because we live in a very small town and there he knows everyone,” he said.

Part of the brothers cried with Laís’ report, who explained where she got the strength to continue in the process to enter the reality. “I said: ‘I can’t give up’. And then I gathered all the strength I had and what he had to come. And I am here. So if you see me sad once in a while, don’t be scared, okay?“, he explained.

Another person who spoke about his family was Tiago Abravanelfrom Time Camarote, which reported the importance of women in his life. “I was born into an amazing family, but not the family you and Brazil know. I was born and raised by my mother. My father separated from her very early. My mother, who has her story and I have no right to expose it here, is an incredible woman. Perhaps the strongest woman I know.”started.

“I grew up in a house with seven women around me, each with their own temperament and personality, but I understand the importance and strength of a woman. I’m not a woman, but I put myself every day to learn and understand each one’s pain and struggle.“, he scored.

Another moving story was that of Brunna Gonçalvesof Cabin team. The sister talked about the happiness of sharing life with her wife, ludmillaand his pride in having her as a partner.

“I have no problem being known as Brunna Ludmilla’s wife. I’m so proud because she’s a badass woman. I’m so proud to be married to a badass woman that she is.because I’m also a f*cking woman!”, he said.

About that, Naiara Azevedoof Cabin teamspoke on a variety of topics, including privilege and sexuality. “I don’t like to be treated differently from other people. I like that you treat me as an equal. I don’t like privilege. I don’t like being put in a position where I didn’t put myself.”he explained.

“I came here to deconstruct the ‘I hate’ part. I don’t want to hate anyone. I want to connect with people. So I want to come here to love, understand and connect“, he added.

The singer also spoke about the end of her marriage with her manager, which lasted about 10 years. She said she was single, and commented on the possibility of becoming get involved with women at some point in life.

“I was asked a question: ‘What attracts you to a man?’, and I would answer not only what attracts you to a man, but what attracts you to a human being. Today I put myself in a straight position, because I was never interested in women, but I haven’t died yet. I’m a very open person, connecting with people here, so totally freeing.”

One of the funny moments, however, was the presentation of Pedro Scoobyof Cabin teamwho said he had no idea what he was doing inside the reality show. “Each one has their reasons, their war, their battle and they will have their victory God willing. I’m happy to be sharing this moment with you. I just want to continue living it there and thank you“he said.

“Why am I here? I dont know too.. Actually I don’t even know how I got here, but really, this is it. I think it’s the experience. Every day I learn something new and the experience is being so f*cking,” she added.

