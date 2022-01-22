BBB22 has the highest representation of LGBTQIA+ in the history of reality

The 22nd edition of Big Brother Brasil is already historic. That’s because the new season of the reality show has the highest LGBTQIA+ representation in the show’s 20-year history. This year, six participants, between Pipoca and Camarote, affirmed themselves as gay, lesbian, transvestite or bisexual people: Brunna Gonçalves, Linn da Quebrada, Tiago Abravanel, Vinicius, Maria and Luciano.

“I’m not a man, I’m not a woman, I’m a transvestite”, said Linn da Quebrada right in the presentation circle to confinement colleagues. The actress and singer is the first trans to enter the BBB since the participation of Ariadna Arantes, who was eliminated in the first week of the 11th edition. “I can already imagine Thaddeus [Schmidt] announcing the first woman, black and transvestite, as the winner”, he said optimistically.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (3) laís-medica-bbb22 Laís was the first confirmed participant of the popcorn group. She is a doctor, is 30 years old, and is from Crixás (GO)Reproduction / TV Globo 5dd21cb8-0e3c-4375-89fb-f2006f07ea76 Luciano is also a popcorn fan. Actor and dancer, he is 28 years old, and is from Florianópolis (SC) jessilane_bbb22 The third member of the popcorn group is Jessilane, a biologist from Valparaíso de Goiás. She is 26 years old and promised “not to be a plant”.TV Globo Eliezer-bbb22 Eliezer is from Volta Redonda (RJ), is 31 years old, is a designer and entrepreneur. Also in the BBB22 popcorn groupTV Globo slovenia-bbb22 Slovenia is 25 years old, was born in João Pessoa, Paraíba, but lives in Caruaru, Pernambuco. It’s from Popcorn!TV Globo ***lucas-bbb22 Lucas, from Vila Velha (ES), is an engineer and medical student. He is 31 years old and was cast in the popcorn groupTV Globo ***barbara-bbb22 Bárbara is one of the popcorn group. She is 29 years old, is a PR and model. Born in Novo Hamburgo (RS)TV Globo ***arthur-aguiar-bbb22 Arthur Aguiar really agreed to participate in BBB22. The actor is the first participant in the box.TV Globo ***rodrigo-bbb22 Rodrigo is 36 years old, is a commercial manager and represents São José dos Campos (SP) in the popcorn groupTV Globo ***natália-bbb22 Also from popcorn, Natália is 22 years old and is from Belo Horizonte (MG). Sister is a model and nail designerTV Globo ***vinícius-bbb22 From Ceará, Vinicius was the last of the popcorn group to be announced. In a few days, it already has more than 2.3 million followers on Instagram. TV Globo ***pedroscooby-bbb22 Pedro Scooby is also in the cabin group. The surfer is 33 years old, is the father of 3 children and is the ex-husband of Luana PiovaniTV Globo ***brunna gonçalves-bbb22 Brunna is a dancer, influencer and wife of singer Ludmilla. He is 30 years old and is from Nilópolis (RJ). From the stages to the BBB22 cabin!TV Globo ***paulo andré camillo Another athlete for the BBB 22 box. Paulo André Camilo is from Santo André (SP), is 23 years old and competed in the Olympic Games TV Globo ***maria-bbb22 Featured as Verena in the soap opera Amor de Mãe, on TV Globo, Maria also goes to the BBB22 box. She is from Rio de Janeiro, is 21 years old and is an actress and singer. ***jadepicon-bbb22 It’s her! Jade Picon, 20 years old, is confirmed at BBB22. The businesswoman and influencer from São Paulo is in the reality box TV Globo f07c705f-78b6-46be-bec4-ac5a34640dab Also in the cast of Amor de Mãe, Douglas Silva will join the BBB22 cabin. The actor is from Rio de Janeiro, is 33 years old and became famous for playing the childhood of the bandit Dadinho in the film City of God.TV Globo ***linn da broken-bbb22 Linn da Quebrada is confirmed for the BBB22 cabin. Linn is 31 years old, is a singer and actress ***tiago abravanel-bbb22 Silvio Santos’ grandson is coming! Tiago Abravanel is 34 years old, is an actor and presenter, and was already highly rated for the BBB22 boxTV Globo ***naiara azevedo Naiara Azevedo will even be at BBB22. The country singer is 32 years old, is from Farol (PR) and owner of the hit 50 reaisTV Globo 0

“It is important to highlight how educational it is for society to see a transvestite on national television, as is the case with Linn da Quebrada. This helps to break paradigms and strengthens a positive image of dissident bodies”, reinforces drag and activist from Brasilia Ruth Venceremos.

Tiago Abravanel announced, within the BBB22, the date of his marriage to Fernando Poli. The couple has been together for seven years and usually shows the routine of a solid relationship on social networks. “My husband told me not to make friends, because he can’t handle the wedding list. But there will be no way”, joked the grandson of Silvio Santos.

Brunna Gonçalves, wife of singer Ludmilla, told inside the most guarded house in Brazil about the beginning of her relationship with the artist. The ballerina revealed that she had never been with women before giving the funkeira her first kiss. “I started to see her with different eyes. We stayed and then I understood why I didn’t work out with other men”, evaluated the dancer.

For Ruth Venceremos, relaxed conversations such as that of Tiago Abravanel and Brunna reach different homes through the program and help to normalize all forms of love. “Our community is diversity. Let it be evident to all the people who watch that there are different ways of being LGBTQIA+, different types of bodies and ways of life”, he adds.

Known for her performance in the soap opera Amor de Mãe, Maria claimed to be bisexual on BBB22. In the first hours of the game, the famous questioned which women in the cast kissed other women. Pedro Scooby even offered to find a “match” for the actress. Luciano, from the group Pipoca, also revealed to have discovered himself bisexual recently.