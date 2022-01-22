BBB22: Jade Picon says that the final look was barred by the production

What Jade Picon owns a very expensive suitcase, we already know. But the novelty is that not all of her looks were approved by the production of BBB22. While getting ready for this Friday night’s live program (21), the influencer told details about the inspection of the pieces she selected to use in reality.

> On BBB22, Eliezer asks: “Is it wrong to say ‘that guy who is a woman?’”

READ MORE:

while talking in Lollipop Room, the sister said that the look planned to use if she goes to the final of “Big Brother Brazil” was barred by the show’s production. “They said it was too bright, too noisy and then I thought, ‘What now? Well, fuck you,’” commented the businesswoman.

“If I’m in the final, I’ll wear it anyway, even in a bikini. What matters is that I’m there,” he added.

Jade said, however, that the news was a big scare for her the moment she heard it. “But you know a scare? This can go, this too, this cannot go, and then I go: ‘No!!’”, remembered.

Maria and Brunna, who were listening to the story in their room, said they had gone through the same situation. Ludmilla’s wife even said that she took a leap that she already knew would be stopped, which ended up happening. Jade then asked: “It was a thin heel, because of the grass, right?”, and the dancer confirmed it.

“I brought a [salto] that I knew wouldn’t go in and another that I knew would go in. I don’t even know why I brought that one”, Brunna said in the bedroom.

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. It has lists, trivia, viral, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!