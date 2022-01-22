‘BBB22’: Pedro Scooby gives details of relationship with Luana Piovani | celebrities

Playback/Globoplay Pedro Scooby comments on his relationship with Luana Piovani

Friday morning (21) was full of conversation among the participants of “BBB 22”. Pedro Scooby told the confined details of the relationship with actress Luana Piovani, ex-wife.

In conversation with Paulo André and Rodrigo Mussi, Scooby recalled that the expectations created by the two were not and will not be met. “I will never be the way she wants to be the father of our children. And she will never be 100% perfect the way I imagined the mother of my children”, he said.

Pedro and Piovani are parents of three children: Bem, Dom and Liz. Scooby believes that the relationship with Piovani has improved and praised the actress. “We’re getting to an increasingly better place of partnership, because we have three children that we’re going to have together for the rest of our lives, who we love more than anything in the world, it’s just a matter of adaptation. “I think she amazing. A very good mother, a lioness with our children.”

On social media, however, Piovani and Scooby live on the warpath. The actress constantly complains about the surfer’s attitude towards raising children. Piovani and Scooby started dating in 2011 and their marriage ended in 2019. Currently, Scooby is married to model Cíntia Dicker.