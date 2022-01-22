BBB22: Rodrigo uses the term ‘traveco’ and has repercussions inside and outside the house – DiversEM
Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 6 mins agoEntertainmentComments Off on BBB22: Rodrigo uses the term ‘traveco’ and has repercussions inside and outside the house – DiversEM0 Views
The 22nd edition of Big Brother Brasil premiered this Monday (1/17) with the house incomplete. Three Camarote participants, Arthur Aguiar, Jade Picon and Lina Pereira dos Santos, Linn da Quebrada, tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the start of the program and had to wait a few days to meet the other brothers, which only happened in this Thursday (20/1).
Despite the initial enthusiasm of being in the most watched house in Brazil competing for the R$ 1.5 million prize, some events moved the participants. Less than 24 hours after the entry of Linn da Quebrada, the first participant in the history of the BBB who calls herself a transvestite, the first cases of transphobia have already occurred.
After Rodrigo reports what happened, Barbara asks if the terms “transvestite” and “traveco” are the same thing. The other brothers say he is learning and recommend Rodrigo to speak directly with Linn, who could explain the terms more properly. “Tomorrow you ask Linn for a lesson,” says Paul.
In addition to this case, it also happened, more than once, that Linn da Quebrada was treated as a male, ignoring the way she presented herself. The artist literally has the female pronoun tattooed on her forehead.
During lunch, Linn asks for the pepper on the table and Slovenia shoots “at him”. Immediately answered with just “her” and the subject dies. Later, Slovenia tells the story to Lucas villainizing the transvestite. “The moment she answered, she destroyed me”, account.
Pedro Scooby was also the protagonist of one of these cases and, while talking at the door of one of the rooms of the house with other participants, “yesterday i did an eyeliner on linn”, treating the participant as male.
Out of the house
According to a United Nations report, Brazil is the country that kills the most trans people in the world. Violence against this group, however, is not only physical and can come in different forms, including verbally and psychologically.
Arthur Bugre, a transgender journalist and columnist for EM, says that it is very common for trans people not to have their names and pronouns respected and that this is one of the reasons for the high rates of suicide and depression in the community. “When we talk about names and pronouns, we are talking about identity, essence. These things are so interconnected that they impact our self-esteem”, he comments, who also says that having this respected is a matter of universal law.
Trans or Transvestite?
The terms have created many discussions about the proper way to refer to the group. Transvestite influencer Alina Durso explains that “the term ‘trans woman’ emerged to sanitize and binarize the identity of transvestites. Transvestite is a marginalized term and carries a lot of stigma and it’s no wonder that, even today, people think it’s a pejorative term”.
She also explains that transvestites should always be treated as feminine, as it is a female identity, but not all transvestites identify as a woman. “Having a feminine identity means using feminine pronouns, finding oneself within femininity, but not necessarily recognizing oneself as a woman within the binary, the standard genders”, she explains. Furthermore, it says that it is a political and Latin American identity, which has no translation into languages such as English, for example.
On Linn da Quebrada’s Twitter profile, the didactics are very simple: