BBB22: Rodrigo uses the term ‘traveco’ and has repercussions inside and outside the house – DiversEM

In addition to this case, it also happened, more than once, that Linn da Quebrada was treated as a male, ignoring the way she presented herself. The artist literally has the female pronoun tattooed on her forehead.

According to a United Nations report, Brazil is the country that kills the most trans people in the world. Violence against this group, however, is not only physical and can come in different forms, including verbally and psychologically.

Arthur Bugre, a transgender journalist and columnist for EM, says that it is very common for trans people not to have their names and pronouns respected and that this is one of the reasons for the high rates of suicide and depression in the community. “When we talk about names and pronouns, we are talking about identity, essence. These things are so interconnected that they impact our self-esteem”, he comments, who also says that having this respected is a matter of universal law.

Trans or Transvestite?

The terms have created many discussions about the proper way to refer to the group. Transvestite influencer Alina Durso explains that “the term ‘trans woman’ emerged to sanitize and binarize the identity of transvestites. Transvestite is a marginalized term and carries a lot of stigma and it’s no wonder that, even today, people think it’s a pejorative term”.

She also explains that transvestites should always be treated as feminine, as it is a female identity, but not all transvestites identify as a woman. “Having a feminine identity means using feminine pronouns, finding oneself within femininity, but not necessarily recognizing oneself as a woman within the binary, the standard genders”, she explains. Furthermore, it says that it is a political and Latin American identity, which has no translation into languages ​​such as English, for example.