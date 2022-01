BBB22: Rodrigo uses the term ‘traveco’ and has repercussions inside and outside the house – DiversEM

The 22nd edition of Big Brother Brasil premiered this Monday (1/17) with the house incomplete. Three Camarote participants, Arthur Aguiar, Jade Picon and Lina Pereira dos Santos, Linn da Quebrada, tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the start of the program and had to wait a few days to meet the other brothers, which only happened in this Thursday (20/1).

Despite the initial enthusiasm of being in the most watched house in Brazil competing for the R$ 1.5 million prize, some events moved the participants. Less than 24 hours after the entry of Linn da Quebrada, the first participant in the history of the BBB who calls herself a transvestite, the first cases of transphobia have already occurred.

After Rodrigo reports what happened, Barbara asks if the terms “transvestite” and “traveco” are the same thing. The other brothers say he is learning and recommend Rodrigo to speak directly with Linn, who could explain the terms more properly. “Tomorrow you ask Linn for a lesson,” says Paul.

In addition to this case, it also happened, more than once, that Linn da Quebrada was treated as a male, ignoring the way she presented herself. The artist literally has the female pronoun tattooed on her forehead. Linn da Quebrada has a tattoo with her pronoun on her forehead. (photo: Linn da Quebrada/Disclosure) Pedro Scooby was also the protagonist of one of these cases and, while talking at the door of one of the rooms of the house with other participants, “yesterday i did an eyeliner on linn” , treating the participant as male. During lunch, Linn asks for the pepper on the table and Slovenia shoots “at him”. Immediately answered with just “her” and the subject dies. Later, Slovenia tells the story to Lucas villainizing the transvestite. “The moment she answered, she destroyed me” , account.

During the dawn of this Friday (21/1), brother Rodrigo Mussi, remembering a story told by colleague Eliezer, spoke: “Eli, I’m trying to sleep, but I’m remembering the ‘traveco’ dick you got scared of.” Immediately, he was reprimanded by Vinicius and Maria and apologized, but he couldn’t sleep and went to the garden area to talk to other participants.

Out of the house

According to a United Nations report, Brazil is the country that kills the most trans people in the world. Violence against this group, however, is not only physical and can come in different forms, including verbally and psychologically.