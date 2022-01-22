BC servers announce strike and signal strike on 3/9

Without any signal from the federal government for a salary readjustment for servers this year, the National Union of Central Bank Employees (Sinal) confirmed this Friday, 21, that the category will make a new stoppage on the morning of February 9. The entity warned that it could go on strike indefinitely from March 9, if there is no concrete response from the government in the first half of February.

According to the union, already in the partial stoppage of February 9, there may be a partial interruption of service to the public, the distribution of cells, the maintenance of computerized systems and the provision of information to the National Financial System. BC servers will sit back from 8 am to 12 pm.

“Our conversation with BC President Roberto Campos Neto has been productive and positive. However, the latest statements by President Jair Bolsonaro, (government leader) Deputy Ricardo Barros and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes suggest that the readjustment will only be given to federal police, excluding BC employees. Therefore, we maintained the February 9 strike,” the union said in a statement.

Last Tuesday, 18, there was a similar movement at the Central Bank, with a 50% stoppage, but without harming essential services of the body. For the 9th of next month, Sinal expects that 65% of the institution’s staff will join the protest. The list of delivery or refusal of commissioned positions would already be close to 2 thousand servers.