beneficiaries will receive a message through Caixa Tem; know more

Even though the Federal Government has not yet been able to fulfill its promise to expand the Brazil aidthe expectation is that around 17.5 million families will be supported by the income transfer this month.

Along with the inclusion of approximately 3 million families in situations of social vulnerability, there is the granting of installments in the fixed amount of R$ 400. But this is not the only novelty, as the program’s beneficiaries will also begin to receive a gas allowance of BRL 52.

Thinking of keeping the beneficiary families of the Brazil aid informed about their rights, the Ministry of Citizenship created a kind of schedule that will result in the sending of messages through the digital social savings account application, Caixa Tem. It is worth mentioning that more than 90% of beneficiaries already have an active account on the platform and have already received some benefit there.

The information is from National Secretariat of Citizenship Income (Senarc)who also took the opportunity to emphasize that the measure is intended to guide the beneficiaries of the Brazil aid on the date they will receive both cash transfers. Notifications are scheduled to be sent before the benefit is released, on the day of filing, and a few days later.

Brazil aid

It is important to explain that the Brazil aid consists of a supplement published in the Official Gazette (DOU) through a Provisional Measure (MP) with the purpose of increasing the value of Bolsa Família.

In other words, it is an “extraordinary benefit”, which expires in December 2022. Qwho already received the Brazil aid until then, you don’t need to worry, as they will continue to receive normally until the situation is regularized. See the full 2022 calendar below.

Please note the following calendar based on the final digit of the NIS and thereafter the day and month of payment:

1 01/18 02/14 03/18 04/14 05/18 06/17 07/18 08/18 09/19 10/18 11/17 12/12 two 01/19 02/15 03/21 04/18 05/19 06/20 07/19 08/19 09/20 10/19 11/18 12/13 3 01/20 02/16 03/22 04/19 05/20 06/21 07/20 08/22 09/21 10/20 11/21 12/14 4 01/21 02/17 03/23 04/20 05/23 06/22 07/21 08/23 09/22 10/21 11/22 12/15 5 01/24 02/18 03/24 22;04 05/24 06/23 07/22 08/24 09/23 10/24 11/23 12/16 6 01/25 02/21 03/25 04/25 05/25 06/24 07/25 08/25 09/26 10/25 11/24 12/19 7 01/26 02/22 03/28 04/26 05/26 06/27 07/26 08/26 09/27 10/26 11/25 12/20 8 01/27 02/23 03/29 04/27 05/27 06/28 07/27 08/29 09/28 10/27 11/28 12/21 9 01/29 02/24 03/30 04/28 05/30 06/29 07/28 08/30 09/29 10/28 11/29 12/22 0 01/31 02/25 03/31 04/29 05/31 06/30 07/29 08/31 09/30 10/31 11/30 12/23

Gas Allowance

The gas aid will pay 50% of the average value of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) every two months. The most recent average published by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) at the time payments begin.

Citizens enrolled in the program Brazil aid will be entitled to the benefit for a period of five years, if they continue to meet the eligibility criteria. The gas aid resource will be released through the Auxílio Brasil cards that have already started to be released accompanied by the respective passwords. You are entitled to gas assistance:

Families enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the federal government (CadÚnico), with monthly family income per capita less than or equal to half the national minimum wage (R$ 606);

Families that have, among their members residing in the same household, who receive the Benefit of Continued Provision of social assistance, the BPC, which provides for a monthly minimum wage (R$ 1,212) for the disabled person and the elderly aged 65 years or older who prove that they do not have the means to provide for their own maintenance or their family.

The law establishes that the aid will be granted “preferably to families with women victims of domestic violence who are under the monitoring of urgent protective measures”.

January gas aid calendar:

Final NIS 1: January 18;

Final NIS 2: January 19;

Final NIS 3: January 20;

Final NIS 4: January 21;

Final NIS 5: January 21;

Final NIS 6: January 25;

Final NIS 7: January 26;

Final NIS 8: January 27;

Final NIS 9: January 28;

Final NIS 0: January 31.

