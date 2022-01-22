Bill Gates believes the next pandemic will be even deadlier

The world is currently focused on the fight against covid-19, but billionaire Bill Gates warns of future pandemics that could be even worse. According to the philanthropist, governments must prepare for the next outbreak and adopt measures to prevent risks, ensuring the safety of the population.

During an interview with the Financial Times, the founder of Microsoft even reflected that, although the Omicron and Delta variants of the coronavirus have a high rate of transmissibility, the world could be faced with an even more fatal pathogen.

From Bill Gates’ perspective, it’s up to philanthropists and wealthy governments to tackle vaccine inequality. “When it comes to spending billions to save trillions in economic damage and tens of millions of lives, I’d say it’s a very good insurance policy,” he opined.

Bill Gates warns of future pandemics worse than Covid-19 (Image: Ana Schvets/Pexels)

During the interview, Gates also announced that some of the innovation aimed at a future pandemic could also be useful in dealing with other existing global health problems, and cited the creation of an HIV vaccine and better vaccines for tuberculosis and malaria. the team of Canaltech has already estimated what to expect from vaccines of the future and reported an initiative by Oxford to develop new vaccines in the next 100 days.

Bill Gates’ foundation once provided $300 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi), which helped form the Covax program to deliver vaccines to low- and middle-income countries. The current idea is to raise US$ 3.5 billion, with the aim of speeding up the development of a new vaccine.

Source: Financial Times