Billboard denounces Alok’s plagiarism and estimates the value of 2 million dollars

Sean and Kevin Brauer, a duo of brothers known as Sevenn, are accusing DJ Alok of plagiarism for more than 12 songs, including the recently released Un Ratito, which features former BBB Juliette Freire. The information is from Billboard magazine and the estimate of the debt made by the vehicle is more than two million dollars. Column LeoDias also heard the singer’s lawyer, who denied the accusations and said that he has already taken the appropriate legal action on the case.

According to the publication, the song with Juliette, for example, released on January 14, is a reggaeton collaboration featuring Luis Fonsi, Lunay, Lenny Tavárez and Juliette. Kevin started producing the track in 2017 as Let’s Make Love (nanananana). He was listed in the song’s credits on Spotify as one of 14 writers, but not a producer. “The melody, the drums, the guitar — almost everything you hear had something I did,” Kevin told the magazine.

The Brauer brothers, who were raised in a community in Rio, told Billboard they worked as “ghost producers” on at least 12 songs and received no credit, royalties publication or remuneration. The brothers also claim that they were the originators of the deep-house Brazilian Bass style.

According to the magazine, they met at a festival in 2015 and soon started making music together. Sean would have experimented with bass sounds and created two presets that became the signature of what Alok would later call Brazilian Bass.

Brothers refused money

According to Billboard, in 2017 Alok reportedly offered to pay the brothers a sum, but they reportedly declined as they told the DJ that he didn’t need to pay them anything as they were grateful to Alok.

Also according to the magazine, at the end of 2019, the Brauer brothers learned that their mother had pancreatic cancer. Sean went to Paso Robles, California to take care of her – handing over the Sevenn’s reins to his brother.

In late 2020, he complained to Alok staff that she had allegedly used his music drafts to create tracks for Alok’s record label Controversy, including for the remix of Alok from Meduza’s Piece of Your Heart – with no offer to make up for it.

Billbord said in the article that it reached out to Alok for comment on the allegation and that his team denied the Brauer brothers’ allegations and sent an email refusing to respond to the publication’s specific questions, but claimed that “by creating a false narrative” Kevin and Sean would be “trying to present themselves as victims and litigate their disputes with Alok in the press as well as in the court of public opinion. Alok has no intention of taking the bait.”

Alok’s position

Coluna LeoDias contacted Alok’s lawyer, who issued a statement regarding the case, denying the allegations. In the statement it is also mentioned that the singer has already taken the appropriate legal measures in relation to what was reported. Read in full:

“Alok disputes the content of the linked article and informs that this was expected given the notices and lawsuits he filed against brothers Kevin and Sean. The same ones, which today are being accompanied by businessman Marquinhos da Audiomix, are being processed by Alok due to the use of works created by Alok and not credited to him.

Note that brothers Kevin or Sean NEVER made any notification or sued Alok for the unfounded allegations they make in the matter, that’s because they DON’T HAVE ANY PROOF OF THE ALLEGATIONS MADE, they just used a press vehicle that sensationally and without worrying about the truth, even without any proof, they attack an artist whose image and reputation speak for themselves.

It is clear the intention of those who accuse him, when they do so only through promoted matter, and they NEVER even notified him or sought the judicial route to deal with false accusations. Given this, Alok will not promote people of bad nature who already have a history of lying and who know what the real intention is.

Note that ALOK, unlike them, has already taken the appropriate legal measures, because unlike the brothers, he has evidence and understands that the judicial route is the appropriate route for those who have evidence and who preserve the truth,” they wrote.

