Bitcoin drops below $35K, what is happening?

Bitcoin’s price dropped 11% yesterday, and on Saturday morning, January 22, the cryptocurrency is trading for $35,000 – the lowest since July last year. Since the beginning of the year, bitcoin has been trying to break the $40,000 level without much success.

It seemed like a perfect marking moment, and analysts even started talking about the fact that the volatility of the world’s leading cryptocurrency is decreasing and it itself is becoming a “more mature asset”.

But the drop is not surprising: the cryptocurrency market has long since ceased to be interesting only for geeks. It is increasingly merging with the financial sector, it is affected by external events, but it also affects other sectors.

The fall that began on Friday (21), for example, exacerbated the situation on Nasdaq, where investors are selling technology stocks.

Falling cryptocurrencies

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization lost $157 million in one day (a 7.5% drop), according to data from CoinGecko.

Bitcoin price continues to fall after reaching an all-time high of $69,000 on November 10, 2020. Since then, the price of the cryptocurrency has dropped by 43%. Yesterday, the S&P 500 index also dropped – 1.1% to 4,482.73 points. Earlier, analytics firm Arcane Research reported that the correlation between the Bitcoin exchange rate and the S&P 500 index has hit a record since October 2020.

Among the hardest hit cryptocurrencies are memes like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Doge is down more than 12% to $0.147. 31% lower than last week’s peak, when Elon Musk announced that this currency can be used for purchases of some Tesla products, and already 80% lower than last year’s all-time high.

All meme coins quickly plummeted.

The rise in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies last year was seen by some analysts as clear signs of a giant bubble that has swelled in many asset markets. Yesterday one of them, Jeremy Grantham, warned that this “super bubble” has begun to deflate, which threatens the world with the most serious financial cataclysms.

Why is Bitcoin falling?

negative feeling

The drop in Bitcoin (BTC) is a simple continuing trend that has been going on for the past few weeks – negative market sentiment, according to analysts consulted by Coindesk.

“This sentiment is fueled by a series of negative news that outweighs any form of objective asset data”, said Jason Deane, an analyst at Quantum Economics.

While Deane’s long-term outlook is positive, he believes that the current price action is likely to continue in the short/immediate term, and that further downward pressure is possible.

“Once fear sets in, it takes a while to wear off and you simply have to wait for capitulation before you can go back to “normal” intervals.