Bizarre video of a pastor who “dies” and “resurrects” with offers goes viral on the web

A video of an alleged pastor who is resurrected after worshipers threw money at her went viral this week on social media.

In the image, the woman appears lying on the floor, and apparently unconscious, but when people start putting money on her, she “comes back to life”.

The bizarre scene did not happen in Brazil, but some Brazilian pastors shared the video to criticize the trivialization they are doing with the gospel.

This was the case of Pastor Anderson Silva, leader of the Vivo por Ti church, who reposted the video with the following caption: “Shepherd dies, but rises when idiots start decimating!”

The religious also wrote a sentence by the American pastor Paul David Washer that says: “The false prophet is God’s punishment for the false Christian.”

Finally, Anderson also left a passage from the book of 2 Peter, which warns about false prophets and their heresies:

“And there were also false prophets among the people, just as there will be false teachers among you, who will secretly bring in destructive heresies, and will deny the Lord who bought them, bringing swift destruction upon themselves.

And many will follow their dissolutions, by which the way of truth will be blasphemed.

And out of greed they will trade you with false words; on whom the sentence will not be late for a long time, and their doom does not slumber. 2 Peter 2:1”.

See the video: