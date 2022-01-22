Blizzard unveils plan to rebuild employee trust

President Mike Ybarra also promised more content and innovations for players.

Through a message published on Blizzard’s official website last Thursday (20), the company’s president, Mike Ybarra, detailed a series of measures that will be taken to regain the trust of its employees. According to the executive, 2021 was a “challenging year for all of us” and the developer’s priority is to build an environment of respect and dignity.

The executive stated that, in addition to paying attention to the manifestations made by developers, was also attentive to requests from the community. “I’ve been encouraged by reading forums, social media posts, and emails from people inside and outside of Blizzard, standing up for what’s right and leading us with their advice.”, declared Ybarra.

Among the changes proposed by the president of Blizzard is the formation of a new human relations team, the expansion of the compliance teams and the establishment of inclusion goals. Furthermore, executive pay and leadership roles are now linked to their ability to create safe, inclusive and creative environments.

Blizzard tries to circumvent crisis

Ybarra’s message comes at a time when Blizzard is shrouded in a series of accusations related to an internal culture marked by inequality and abuse. The executive took over the leadership of the company shortly after his predecessor, J Allen Brack, stepped down in response to a lawsuit filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing.



The very arrival of Ybarra to the post has been accompanied by controversies: He assumed the direction of the developer along with Jan Oneal, who previously held the leadership of Vicarious Visions. However, the partnership only lasted three months, when she left the company claiming that she was paid less to perform the same role as her colleague and who refused to be used as a symbol of inclusion in a company that did little to change.

In your message, Blizzard president also reaffirmed that the company needs to deliver more content to players and work harder to innovate within existing games and future projects. However, the executive did not comment on some of the demands of the ABK Workers Alliance movement, which, among other requests, wants the company to adopt independent audits and establish a transparent salary policy.

