BMW motorcycles break records in Brazil and in the world in 2021

THE BMW Motorrad is ecstatic. This is because the brand has established a new world record in 2021 by selling more than 194,000 units across the globe. And there are reasons to celebrate in Brazil, too.

Here, BMW motorcycles were driven by the historic performance of BMW R 1250 GS, which sold 4,593 units over the calendar. This is the best result of a model of the R line in the country and which, by the way, makes the big trail the most commercialized high-cylinder motorcycle in the country.

BMW motorcycles have record sales

First, the world. In 2021 the German brand sold 194,261 units, divided among all the countries in which it operates. This is a figure 14.8% higher than the one obtained in the previous calendar, when 169,272 BMW motorcycles were sold.

The main responsible for the international success are the models powered by engines with two opposed cylinders. so the R 1250 GS had more than 60 thousand units handed over to new owners. Added together, the touring R 1250 RT and custom R 18 (with all their variations) had around 30,000 motorcycles. So, boxers represent approximately half of sales of the company currently.

Another model that made the Germans’ eyes shine was the super sports M 1000 RR, the first motorcycle to stamp the ‘M’ in the name. According to official figures, 1,070 superbike units were registered worldwide, in addition to ‘numerous sporting successes on the tracks’, showing the brand’s power in the segment.

See too:

In Brazil, the GS 1250 sells like never before

Despite all the difficulties, the lack of components, the crisis, double-digit inflation and any other barrier, the fact is that we never had so many new BMW GS motorcycles on the streets as in 2021. According to Fenabrave, more than 4,500 units of the big trail of 1250 cc were licensed, in a growth of 24.8% compared to the former record holder, 2020.

BMW GS ‘R’ sales in Brazil Year Model registered units

2021 R 1250 GS 4,593 2020 R 1250 GS 3,680 2019 R 1250 GS 1,900 2019 R 1200 GS 1,431 2018 R 1200 GS 2,931 2017 R 1200 GS 2,737 2016 R 1200 GS 2,624 2015 R 1200 GS 2,670 2014 R 1200 GS 1,342 2013 R 1200 GS 1,497 2012 R 1200 GS 888 2011 R 1200 GS 908

Driven by the great performance of the R 1250 GS, BMW registered almost 12 thousand motorcycles in Brazil throughout 2021. According to the entity, there were 11,904 registrations, guaranteeing the German brand a 1.03% market share.

In this way, the company was the fourth largest responsible for registrations in the year, behind Honda (882,000), Yamaha (201,000) and Shineray (13,000). Who closes the top5 is Kawasaki, with practically 9 thousand motorcycles.