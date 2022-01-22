BMW motorcycles break records in Brazil and in the world in 2021

THE BMW Motorrad is ecstatic. This is because the brand has established a new world record in 2021 by selling more than 194,000 units across the globe. And there are reasons to celebrate in Brazil, too.

Here, BMW motorcycles were driven by the historic performance of BMW R 1250 GS, which sold 4,593 units over the calendar. This is the best result of a model of the R line in the country and which, by the way, makes the big trail the most commercialized high-cylinder motorcycle in the country.

BMW has never sold as many motorcycles as in 2021, surpassing the 194,000-unit mark. In Brazil alone there were almost 12 thousand motorcycles

First, the world. In 2021 the German brand sold 194,261 units, divided among all the countries in which it operates. This is a figure 14.8% higher than the one obtained in the previous calendar, when 169,272 BMW motorcycles were sold.

The AR 1250 GS is a global success, selling around 60,000 units in 2021 alone. In the photo, a group of customers participates in an action in Australia

The main responsible for the international success are the models powered by engines with two opposed cylinders. so the R 1250 GS had more than 60 thousand units handed over to new owners. Added together, the touring R 1250 RT and custom R 18 (with all their variations) had around 30,000 motorcycles. So, boxers represent approximately half of sales of the company currently.

BMW hit the nail on the head when it made the ‘big boxer’ of 1,801 cm³ and developed the R 18. Offered in several versions, the custom motorcycle is successful in many countries

Another model that made the Germans’ eyes shine was the super sports M 1000 RR, the first motorcycle to stamp the ‘M’ in the name. According to official figures, 1,070 superbike units were registered worldwide, in addition to ‘numerous sporting successes on the tracks’, showing the brand’s power in the segment.

The mighty M 1000 RR makes it clear that BMW doesn’t just live off boxer engine bikes. Superbike was the first to receive the M in the name in the entire history of the brand

In Brazil, the GS 1250 sells like never before

Despite all the difficulties, the lack of components, the crisis, double-digit inflation and any other barrier, the fact is that we never had so many new BMW GS motorcycles on the streets as in 2021. According to Fenabrave, more than 4,500 units of the big trail of 1250 cc were licensed, in a growth of 24.8% compared to the former record holder, 2020.

bmw motorcycles sell like never in brazil

The AR 1250 GS set a new record in Brazil, registering more than 4,500 motorcycles here last year. It left the previous mark (3,680 motorcycles, from 2020) in nostalgia…

BMW GS ‘R’ sales in Brazil

YearModelregistered units
2021R 1250 GS4,593
2020R 1250 GS3,680
2019R 1250 GS1,900
2019R 1200 GS1,431
2018R 1200 GS2,931
2017R 1200 GS2,737
2016R 1200 GS2,624
2015R 1200 GS2,670
2014R 1200 GS1,342
2013R 1200 GS1,497
2012R 1200 GS888
2011R 1200 GS908

Driven by the great performance of the R 1250 GS, BMW registered almost 12 thousand motorcycles in Brazil throughout 2021. According to the entity, there were 11,904 registrations, guaranteeing the German brand a 1.03% market share.

Brazilians really like adventurers. Second best-selling BMW motorcycle in the country is the G 310 GS, with 2,579 units. Right behind comes the F 850 ​​GS, with 2,301 license plates

In this way, the company was the fourth largest responsible for registrations in the year, behind Honda (882,000), Yamaha (201,000) and Shineray (13,000). Who closes the top5 is Kawasaki, with practically 9 thousand motorcycles.

