Bolsonaro gets emotional at his mother’s funeral in Eldorado (SP)

“Our last meeting”, posted President Jair Bolsonaro on social media (photo: Reproduction / Facebook) The mother of President Jair Bolsonaro, Olinda Bonturi Bolsonaro, 94, was buried at 5 pm this Friday (21/1) at the Municipal Cemetery of the city of Eldorado, in the interior of So Paulo, in a ceremony restricted to family members. The Chief Executive was at the wake and funeral accompanied by the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, her children Flvio and Jair Renan, and her brothers.

The matriarch’s body left the city’s Parish Hall at 4:30 pm in a hearse. During the walk to the cemetery, the president cried and walked arm in arm with Michelle.

The procession was accompanied by about 100 people, while the president continued under tight security. Upon arriving at the cemetery, which is 600 meters from the site, Bolsonaro carried the wing of Dona Olinda’s coffin. She was buried in the same vault where the president’s father, Percy Geraldo Bolsonaro, is buried.

The president landed early this Friday afternoon at Congonhas Airport in So Paulo. The Chief Executive went by helicopter to Eldorado, in the interior of São Paulo, where he arrived at 3:15 pm for his mother’s wake, which had been taking place since 10 am today.

Bolsonaro was scheduled to meet in Georgetown with Guyana’s president, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, today, but canceled the agenda to return to the country. Family and parliamentarians mourned, through social networks, the death of Dona Olinda.