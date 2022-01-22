Bolsonaro tries to sign PEC to prevent a liter of gasoline from reaching R$8

posted on 01/22/2022 06:00



With the price of a barrel of oil at US$ 87.51, according to yesterday’s update of international quotations for Brent oil — and with the prospect of reaching US$ 100 — President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was alerted about the likelihood of a further rise in consumer fuel prices. In the accounts of government technicians, a liter of gasoline could reach R$ 8 at gas stations if Petrobras passes the costs on to the prices charged at the refineries.

To deal with the problem, the president adopted the strategy of proposing a constitutional amendment (PEC) to zero federal taxes (PIS and Cofins) on fuel and electricity, as announced in the weekly live held last Thursday. The PEC would also reduce ICMS, a state tax, on these products. Congressional sources linked to Bolsonaro’s team, heard by Correio, believe that the proposal does not have the political force to be approved.

For the federal government, the measure would cause a loss of revenue of R$ 50 billion. With the PEC, the government hopes that it will not have to compensate for the drop in revenue by increasing other taxes, as required by the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF). For states, the loss would also be considerable, as ICMS on fuel represents between 30% and 40% of state revenue.

Sources linked to the Planalto team recognize that the proposal is a way for the president to keep himself in the media. However, they are skeptical about the approval of the PEC. The assessment is that Congress will not commit to proposals that put it in conflict with the states in an election year. In the balance of the last elections, Bolsonaro’s name did not guarantee the victory of any mayor or councilor, so there would be no commitment to the president and it would be difficult for the PEC to advance.

objections

The chief prosecutor of the Attorney General’s Office of the 1st Region, José Robalinho Cavalcanti, explained that the proposal is possible, but could generate disputes. For him, the debate would be around the fiscal imbalance caused in the states. “States can claim that ICMS is their responsibility and that this proposal would be invading stony clauses, that is, affecting the Federation. But, there have already been situations in the past that interfered with state collections and that they lost. Constitution. There would clearly be a fight over constitutional principles”, he argued.

In addition to the legal issue, Robalinho evaluated that the proposal is politically unfeasible. Even with the exemption for governors, the path through Congress would be difficult. “A PEC requires three-fifths of a qualified majority in both houses. Even if it passes in the House, legislation like this would have great difficulty in the Senate, which has an equal number of parliamentarians for all states, many of them political leaders and former governors. , who have a great responsibility towards the regions they represent”, said the prosecutor. “I think it is very unlikely that this discussion is against the states. The Union would have to sit down with the federative units and come up with a proposal with which everyone would agree and not lose revenue”, he pondered.