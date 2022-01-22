Bolsonaro’s mother is buried in Eldorado (SP); president gets emotional

posted on 01/21/2022 18:01 / updated on 01/21/2022 18:16



(Credit: Playback / Facebook)

The mother of President Jair Bolsonaro, Olinda Bonturi Bolsonaro, 94, was buried at 5 pm this Friday (21/1) at the Municipal Cemetery of the city of Eldorado, in the interior of São Paulo, in a ceremony restricted to family members. The Chief Executive was at the wake and funeral accompanied by the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, her children Flávio and Jair Renan, and her brothers.

The matriarch’s body left the city’s Parish Hall at 4:30 pm in a hearse. During the walk to the cemetery, the president cried and walked arm in arm with Michelle.

The procession was accompanied by about 100 people, while the president continued under tight security. Upon arriving at the cemetery, which is 600 meters from the site, Bolsonaro carried the handle of Dona Olinda’s coffin. She was buried in the same vault where the president’s father, Percy Geraldo Bolsonaro, is buried. In the end, Bolsonaro and his family went to Dona Olinda’s house.

The president landed early this Friday afternoon at Congonhas Airport in São Paulo and went by helicopter to Eldorado, in the interior of São Paulo, where he arrived at 3:15 pm for his mother’s wake, which had been taking place since 10 am today.

Dona Olinda died this morning after being admitted to Hospital São João in Registro, in the interior of São Paulo. She suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and had two cardiorespiratory arrests after diagnosis of urinary infection, due to dehydration. Through social media, the president announced the death.

Bolsonaro was scheduled to meet in Georgetown with Guyana’s president, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, today, but canceled the schedule to return to the country. Family and parliamentarians mourned, through social networks, the death of Dona Olinda.

The Municipal Mayor of the Tourist Resort of Eldorado Paulista, Dinoel Pedroso Rocha, declared official mourning.

“With deep regret, we present our feelings for the death of Mrs. Olinda Bonturi Bolsonaro, mother of the President of the Republic, Jair Messias Bolsonaro. At this moment, we join all friends and family, expressing our solidarity. We pray to God, that in His infinite goodness and mercy comfort you all in this moment of pain and longing”.