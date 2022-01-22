Brain implant company advances to human trials

Elon Musk is looking for people to be responsible for the tests

Neuralink posted job listings for clinical trials director and coordinator

Neuralink hopes to implant its device into human brains sometime in 2022

Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink is now hiring a director of clinical trials, an indication that the company’s long-standing goal of implanting chips in human brains is getting closer.

read more

The director of testing position would oversee the startup’s long-promised human testing of its medical device, according to the listing. Neuralink’s brain implant — which Musk said has already enabled monkeys to play video games with just their thoughts — is intended to help treat a variety of neurological disorders, such as paralysis.

The job description for the position, based in Fremont, California, promises that the candidate will “work closely with some of the most innovative physicians and engineers” as well as “Neuralink’s first clinical trial participants.” It also indicates that the work will mean leading and building “the team responsible for enabling Neuralink’s clinical research activities”, as well as adhering to the regulations.

Last month, Musk told the Wall Street Journal that Neuralink hoped to implant its device into human brains sometime in 2022. However, he has made similar predictions in the past that have proved overly optimistic — including in 2019, when he said during a presentation that the device would be in human skulls the following year.

Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink is on the way to testing human brains. (Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Tests seek FDA approval

Keep reading

The first human test that medical device manufacturers must pass on the way to US Food and Drug Administration approval is known as a feasibility test. The next one, after a submission, review and approval process with the FDA based on the feasibility test, is a critical device test.

It’s unclear exactly where Neuralink is in the process. Representatives for Neuralink and the FDA did not respond to requests for comment. Device manufacturers typically hire test directors early in their interaction with the FDA to help design the tests in a way that maximizes the chances of FDA approval. Neuralink does not appear to have human trials published on clinicaltrials.gov, but the publications may delay recruitment of early patients.

Last year, another company that works on brain-machine interfaces, Synchron, said the FDA had approved its planned feasibility study. Synchron is currently in the recruitment phase, a spokeswoman said.

Neuralink is also advertising for a Fremont-based clinical trials coordinator, as well as several other positions.