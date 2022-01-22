Brazil breaks record moving average of cases for the 4th day in a row

The moving average of known cases of covid-19 in Brazil has been on the rise since December 29 and today it broke a record and stood at 118,840. It is the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic and the 4th consecutive day of record.

The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, from which the UOL is part.

In the last 24 hours, there were 168,820 new known positive tests. As of March 2020, Brazil has had 23,757,741 reported cases of the disease from testing.

Since 8 pm yesterday, 396 deaths from the disease have also been recorded. In total, 622,647 people have already lost their lives as a result of covid-19 in the country.

The moving average of deaths for the last week is 257. The data calculates the daily average of deaths from the numbers of the last seven days.

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health reported today that 166,539 new cases of covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of infected has reached 23,751,782 in the country.

According to the ministry’s figures, there was a record of 358 new deaths caused by the disease between yesterday and today. In all, covid-19 has caused 622,563 deaths in Brazil since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 21,844,293 recovered cases of the disease so far in the country, with another 1,284,926 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.