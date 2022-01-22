Brazil has 4th day of record average Covid cases – 01/21/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

Brazil recorded 396 deaths and 168,820 cases of Covid this Friday (21). The data leads to a record fourth straight day in the average number of infections, which now stands at 118,840 a day, up 296% from two weeks ago.

For a single day, it is the second highest number of cases ever recorded, second only to the last Wednesday (19), when 205,310 infections were documented. The 20th comes in third, with 168,060 cases, and the 18th comes in fourth, with 132,254 infected people.

There is also a 114% increase in deaths, which reached 257 lives lost per day. The explosion of cases and the increase of deaths happens amid the wave of the variant omicron in the country.

The country thus reaches 622,647 deaths and 23,757,741 people infected with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country data, collected up to 8 pm, are the result of collaboration between leaf, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to gather and disclose the numbers related to the new coronavirus pandemic. The information is collected by the consortium of press vehicles daily with the state Health Departments.

Vaccination data against Covid-19 is affected by the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health system, which took place in December, with several states without update. In any case, the information was at least partially updated in 14 states and the Federal District.

This week, the consortium of press vehicles updated the Brazilian population numbers used to calculate the percentage of people vaccinated in the country. Now, the data used are the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) projection for 2022. All numbers are now calculated according to these values, including last year’s. Therefore, the percentages of people vaccinated may differ from the previously published figures.​

Brazil registered 822,195 doses of vaccines against Covid-19, this Friday. According to data from the state health departments, there were 131,051 first doses, 157,456 second doses. In addition, 480 single doses and 533,208 booster doses were recorded.

There was a review of single doses applied, and consequently negative numbers, in Amazonas (-300) and Ceará (-714).

In all, 162,753,888 people received at least the first dose of a vaccine against Covid in Brazil —143,297,947 of them have already received the second dose of the immunizer. Added to the single doses of Janssen’s vaccine against Covid, there are already 148,322,143 people with both doses or with a dose of Janssen vaccine.​

Thus, the country already has 75.76% of the population with the 1st dose and 69.04% of Brazilians with both doses or with one dose of the Janssen vaccine. Considering only the adult population, the values ​​are, respectively, 100.60% and 91.68%​​.

Even those who received both doses or one dose of the Janssen vaccine should maintain basic care, such as wearing a mask and social distancing, experts say.

The initiative by the consortium of press vehicles occurred in response to the attitudes of the Jair Bolsonaro government (without a party), which threatened to withhold data, delayed newsletters about the disease and took information from the air, with the interruption of the disclosure of the totals of cases and deaths. In addition, the government has released conflicting data.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​