Brian Laundrie Claimed Murder of YouTuber Gabby Petito, Says FBI

Police found a notebook with the confession next to the young man’s remains in October last year.

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie were traveling in a van when she disappeared



According to FBI, the young Brian Laundrie wrote in a notebook that he was responsible for the death of his girlfriend, the youtuber Gabby Petito. “A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death,” the FBI’s Denver field office said in a statement released Friday. The papers were found alongside the remains. of Brian at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, Florida, United States. A revolver was also recovered from the scene. Gabby’s parents thanked the officers for their efforts in the investigation. “We truly appreciate the diligent and painstaking efforts of the FBI in this extremely complicated case. The quality and quantity of the facts and information collected by the FBI leave no doubt (that) Brian Laundrie murdered Gabby,” the Petitos said in a statement.

Gabby disappeared in August while taking a van trip with her fiancé Brian. The young man returned home without his partner in early September and refused to give an explanation to her family and the police. On September 20, Petito’s body was found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. The FBI then began investigating Brian, who disappeared from his residence on October 14th. Exactly one month after finding the youtuber, Brian’s remains were found in a forest near his home. The police determined that he committed suicide. On Gabby’s autopsy, it was said that she had blunt force injuries to her head and signs of manual strangulation.