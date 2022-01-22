Brian Laundrie Confessed To Killing Gabby Petito, Says FBI | World

The FBI released this Friday (21) new details about the investigation of the Gabby Petito case. Her ex-fiancé, Brian Laundrie, took responsibility for the influencer’s murder on a page found in his personal notebook. FBI investigators found the young man’s remains next to a backpack and notebook on October 20.

“A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death,” the FBI said in a statement.

The US agency said that Gabby’s family met with agents, as the case of the 22-year-old’s disappearance and death should be closed soon.

“The investigation has not identified any individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito,” the statement reads.

“We can only hope that with today’s case closed, each family can begin to heal and move forward and find peace in their children’s memories,” Steven Bertolino, attorney for the Laundrie family, said in a statement.

Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, digital influencer, was found dead on September 20 in a park in the US state of Wyoming. Her parents contacted the police after she did not respond to calls or texts for several days.

She and her fiance, Brian Laundrie, were traveling across the country in a van when the tragedy occurred, and Petito had become famous for documenting the trip (see video above), so her death caused quite a stir in the United States.

New video shows that Gabby Petito talked about the fight she had with her boyfriend to police

Petito quit his job in July and recorded the trip mainly on Instagram. A video posted on YouTube, in which the couple appears smiling, kissing and running on the beach, has been viewed millions of times.

Forensics concluded that the 22-year-old was strangled three to four weeks before her body was found, and Brian disappeared before the murder was discovered.