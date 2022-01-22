Brunna Gonçalves opens the game about the first time with Ludmilla

After being questioned by brothers, Brunna Gonçalves opened up about the beginning of her relationship with Ludmilla. The singer and the ballerina have been married since 2019 and, before publicly assuming their relationship, they spent two years secretly dating.

She began by saying that she joined the singer’s ballet in 2015. However, the relationship between the two was only between boss and employee. “A year or so passed and I was sent away from the ballet [de Ludmilla]. I went dancing with other people, went back to the circus, then went back to Brazil and came back with an invitation to dance and work with her again. That’s when it all started,” Brunna recalled.

THE sister he also said that he had never seen himself hooking up with a woman. “So, I had never felt attraction to be with a woman. I had never dated anyone. My relationships had only lasted a month and it hadn’t crossed my mind to be with a woman”, he revealed.

“I found out that she didn’t talk to me when I worked for her, because she wanted to be with me from the beginning. She knows the outfit I ‘were’ in the first rehearsal.”

However, a direct from Ludmilla made her throw herself into the relationship. “I was at a concert and she: ‘When are you going to kiss me?’ I had never been with a woman and asked where I was going to kiss. This turned the key on me, we started talking and I told him that I had never thought about being with a woman. But I changed my mind quickly because she changed my mind. No woman had ever been straight with me. I started to see her with different eyes and we stayed”, he concluded.

