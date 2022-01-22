Bruno, from the duo with Marrone, about emergency landing: ‘Shock’

Bruno, of the pair with Marrone, spoke, in the early afternoon of this Friday (21), about the emergency landing that the private plane that he, his wife, Marianne Rabelo, and the son, Enzo, were needed to do.

“When he arrived in Campinas, we were at 15,000 feet, one of the turbines overheated and the pilot thought it was better to turn off that turbine. He turned it off, lowered the other one, to glide, and talked to us super calm, that everything was fine, that we could land in Sorocaba by gliding, that he could land with both engines off, so you could see how good the guy is”, told Bruno.

“We managed to land, he was braking. Then, a friend of ours took a car for me and we arrived in Uberlândia. But everything is fine, thank God, apart from the scare. Because Enzo is a child, Marianne is not used to going through this. I’ve been through it a few times, so for me it’s normal,” he said.

Bruno praised the pilot several times. “Thanks to God, to the very professional pilot, he did everything right, we are here safe and sound”, he added.

