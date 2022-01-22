Bruno talks for the first time about a problem with a plane’s turbine – Entertainment

Bruno, from the country duo with Marrone, spoke for the first time about the landing security incident after the engine of the plane he was on with his family blew up. The plane, which left São Paulo, was bound for the city of Uberlândia, in Minas Gerais. The musician, his wife Marianne, their son Enzo Rabelo and a friend are doing well.

“We managed to land, he started to brake. Then a friend of ours took a car for me and we arrived in Uberlândia. But everything is fine, thank God, except for the scare. Because Enzo is a child, Marianne is not used to spending That’s why. I’ve been through it a few times, so for me it’s normal”, said the musician, this Friday (21), on Instagram.

“As a precaution, at 9:10 pm yesterday, the private aircraft had to return to check a warning light; I emphasize that there was no emergency landing and the procedure [foi] run normally and in complete safety. This is a common procedure, foreseen and adopted aiming at the complete safety of all”, says the pilot of the plane, in a note sent by Bruno’s adviser to the R7.

According to the statement, the pilot states that “there was no declaration of emergency at any time and the alternative landing procedure was adopted as a precaution for him to check the plane”.

Bruno and his family are at home, in the city of Uberlândia, and did not need medical attention.