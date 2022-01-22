BTC price drops to $34K as Bitcoin RSI hits biggest ‘oversold’ since March 2020 crash

Bitcoin ( BTC ) declined to stem recent losses on Jan. 22, as predictions of a drop to $33,000 or less looked increasingly likely to come true.

1-hour candlestick chart BTC/USD (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView.

Open interest “not yet released”

The data of Cointelegraph Markets Pro and from TradingView followed BTC/USD, which dropped to $35,000 during the first half of Saturday. The weekend’s lowest volume was set to deliver some classic erratic moves after Bitcoin lost the $40,000 support on Friday.

While some, including El Salvador, made the most of the new lower levels , others expressed concern that despite the drop, pressure still remains on the bulls.

“The crazy part is that the open interest hasn’t been released yet,” summed up trader and analyst William Clemente, one of many market participants noting that derivatives traders are still trying to fight the trend.

“After all this carnage and sheer state of panic, the funding somehow isn’t giga negative, futs aren’t late, and OI barely dropped. Interesting times. And by ‘interesting’ I mean poverty,” joked the popular Byzantine General Twitter account.

Bitcoin (Binance) Futures Funding Rates Chart. Source: Coinglass.

RSI sinks towards March 2020 lows COVID

A source of mild relief came in the form of Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI) on the day, falling to its lowest levels since March 2020.

At that time, the BTC/USD pair dropped to $3,600 before staging a comeback that would last until the following year.

The daily RSI stood at just 20 on Saturday, already far below from the classic “oversold” zone.

BTC/USD (Bitstamp) 1-Day Candlestick Chart with RSI. Source: TradingView.

“Slightly more reliable than Bitcoin alone -> total market capitalization is at next support level while daily RSI hits lowest level since March 2020,” commented Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe about the situation.

“Stock sentiment is also at its lowest level since March 2020. Says it all.”

Equity markets took a hit later in the week, with tech stocks particularly in the line of fire and cryptocurrencies once again showing the extent of their positive correlation.

