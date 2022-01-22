Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh dies in Vietnam, aged 95

the buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh, one of the most influential priests in the world in his religion, died at age 95, at the Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, in the Vietnam. According to the organization he was a part of, he suffered a stroke in 2014 that left him unable to speak – he only communicated through gestures.

A pacifist and anti-war in his country, Hanh went into exile in France in the late 1960s, after touring the United States on what he classified as a mission of reconciliation. He thus became a leader in the movement he called “engaged Buddhism”, the application of Buddhist principles to political and social reform.

A prolific author and fluent in English and French, he also traveled throughout Europe, disseminating Western Buddhist practices, encouraging meditation and mindfulness, which he described as “the energy of being aware and awake to the present moment.”

After founding meditation centers and Buddhist monasteries in several countries, in 2018 he returned to Hue, in central Vietnam, to spend his last days at the Tu Hieu Temple, where he began his priesthood.

He wrote dozens of books, two of which were translated into Portuguese by actress Odete Lara, a follower of his precepts. They were: “Paths to Inner Peace” and “Walking Meditation: Gua para a Paz Inner”, both released by the publishing house Vozes.

In the early 1960s, Hanh attended Princeton University and later taught at Cornell and Columbia. He influenced the peace movement and encouraged Martin Luther King to oppose the Vietnam War. For this, King nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1967, but the prize was not awarded to anyone that year.

“I personally know of no one more worthy than this gentle monk from Vietnam,” King wrote to the Nobel Institute in Norway. “His ideas for peace, if applied, would build a monument to ecumenism, to world brotherhood, to humanity.”

Born Nguyen Xuan Bao on October 11, 1926, Thich Nhat Hanh entered a Buddhist monastery in Hue at age 16. After his ordination in 1949, he took the name Dharma Thich Nhat Hanh. To his followers he was known as Thay, or teacher.