Bye, flu! See a menu rich in vitamins to strengthen immunity

In recent weeks, cases of influenza Influenza (H3N2) and covid-19 have increased throughout Espírito Santo. Because of this, strengthening immunity is the best way out for those who want to keep their health intact.

Food, for example, is one of the bases that helps in immune growth. Breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner can be even more powerful when combined with other nutrients.

According to nutritionist Elvis Grawieski Tomaz, no single food will make your immunity 100%.

“Food plays a fundamental role in guaranteeing an improvement in the immune system, having a fundamental role in fighting the disease. However, it is important to emphasize that no isolated food guarantees this. and good nights sleep”, he explains.

Vitamin C, for example, is a fundamental micronutrient in ensuring the proper functioning of the immune system. The nutritionist points out, however, that other vitamins can be added to the daily diet.

“Vitamin D, A, E, iron and omega 3 are also essential for immunity. We can find them in the foods we have at home. In addition, it is always good to emphasize that we should give preference to natural foods. better”, he says.

Check out the recipes to make your diet rich in micronutrients:

Breakfast

Acerola Juice with Carrots

Rich in Vitamin C and A

Kale smoothie with passion fruit



Rich in Iron and Vit C ½ cup chopped green kale

1 tablespoon passion fruit pulp

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

150 ml of water

Wholemeal bread and scrambled eggs



Source of fiber and vitamin E

MORNING SNACK

Natural Yogurt with Chia and Fruits:

Source of vitamin A, C, D, omega 3 and fructose present in fruits such as strawberries, mangoes, grapes, they sweeten, leaving the flavor better.

Banana smoothie with papaya

Source of vit A, C and E

LUNCH

Rainbow salad

Cherry tomatoes, red cabbage, lettuce, carrots, chestnuts

Source of Vitamin A, C, Fiber and Selenium

Salad dressing

Garlic contains allicin, a substance that supports the immune system.

Conserves Garlic

1 kg of peeled garlic

2 American cups of rice vinegar,

Dried herbs (rosemary, oregano, coriander, etc.)

Extra virgin olive oil.

Way of doing

Place all the garlic in a container and cover with water. Add rice vinegar. Mix everything and bring to a boil, turn off before boiling. Drain the garlic, but do not discard the water, let both cool separately. After cooling, gather them again in glass jars and take it to the fridge. Let it rest for 48 hours.

After resting, discard the water and season the garlic with the dried herbs of your choice, place in glass jars and cover with extra virgin olive oil. Store in the fridge with the bottle capped.

AFTERNOON SNACK

Pancake Of Banana

ingredients

1 silver banana

1 egg

Honey

Oatmeal for consistency

Preparation

Mix the ingredients and pour into a non-stick skillet. Then add a drizzle of honey to sweeten it, as it has antioxidant properties.

TO DINNER

spinach soup

Ingredients

1 bunch of boiled spinach

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 chopped onion

2 cloves of crushed garlic

2 cups homemade vegetable broth

1 cup of cream cheese milk to finish

100g of sour cream

100g of cream cheese

Way of doing

In a large pan or skillet, heat the oil and sauté the onion and garlic until softened. Add spinach and stir well. Add the vegetable stock, milk, salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Cook over low heat for about 10 minutes, remove from heat and let cool slightly. Place the soup in a food processor or blender and blend until it becomes a creamy paste. If it’s too thick, add a little more milk. Bring the soup to a boil, adjusting seasonings if necessary.

Strawberry Cream with Leek and Ginger

Antioxidant property, rich in vit A, C.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons of olive oil

1 chopped leek stalk

½ pumpkin, cut into cubes

4 peeled potatoes, cut into cubes

2 minced garlic cloves

Salt and pepper to taste

way to do

Peel, wash and cut the potatoes, squash and leek into strips. Reserve in a pan. Then sauté the onion with the leek over low heat. Cover the pan. When the leek wilts, add the water and bring to a boil. As soon as it boils, add the potatoes and pumpkin and let it cook for 30 minutes on low heat and with the pan covered. Stir from time to time.

Then, blend everything in a blender and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper, if necessary.