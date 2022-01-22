Call the Sumidos no Free Fire: event lets you call a friend back in 2022 | battle royale

Raju Singh 1 hour ago Technology Comments Off on Call the Sumidos no Free Fire: event lets you call a friend back in 2022 | battle royale 6 Views

Free Fire hosted the “Chama os Sumidos” event this Friday (21). The action consists of inviting friends who have been inactive for at least seven days in Garena’s Battle Royale to return to the game and thus win up to 99 diamond tickets. The event is available until the 28th of January. The greater the number of friends who return to play, the more rewards are unlocked for the player who invites. Check out below how “Chama os Sumidos” works and the main news of the new Free Fire update.

Remembering that FF is available for free download on Android and iPhone (iOS) phones, and on PC through BlueStacks, LDPlayer and MSI App Player emulators.

🎮 Free Fire confirms crossover with Assassin’s Creed and may have Ezio skin

Learn how the “Chama os Sumidos” event works in Free Fire — Photo: Reproduction/Garena

In the “Chama os Sumidos” event, players must send invitations to friends who have been inactive for more than seven days to play again and, thus, unlock Free Fire rewards. Prizes are released by meeting the goals defined by Garena’s Battle Royale: calling one, three, five and seven friends back. The rewards change according to the number of invited players who enter the ID of the user who called them back to the game.

Challenges of the Chama os Sumidos no Free Fire event

goalsrewards
call a frienda friendship pack
call three friendsthree friendship packs + a diamond ticket
call five friendsfive friendship packs + three diamond tickets
call seven friendsseven friendship packs + five diamond tickets

How to call a friend back in the “Call the Missing” event

Step 1. To participate in the “Chama os Sumidos” action, access the “Events” tab, located on the right side of the Free Fire lobby;

Access the “Events” tab in the Free Fire lobby — Photo: Reproduction/Leandro Eduardo

Step 2. In “Events”, click on the menu “Esquenta do Beatz” and then on the option “Chama os Sumidos!”;

In “Events”, the player must click on “Esquenta do Beat” and, soon after, on the option “Chama os Sumidos!” — Photo: Reproduction/Leandro Eduardo

Step 3. In the “Call the Missing” interface, click on one of the “Call back” buttons to see friends who are inactive and can be invited to play again;

In the “Chama os Sumidos!” interface, tap the “Chama back” button — Photo: Reproduction/Leandro Eduardo

Step 4. Press “Invite” and share the invite with your ID to inactive friends using WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook or Gmail apps. It is worth mentioning that offline friends must enter the code in the game to confirm the return to Free Fire.

Press “Invite” to send the invitation with ID to the inactive friend — Photo: Reproduction/Leandro Eduardo

Free Fire received the OB32 update last Wednesday (19). Among the main innovations presented are adjustments to the Katulistiwa, Mars Electric and Mill regions of the Bermuda map, new rank icons, addition of the Alpine map in Contra Squad and Ranked CS mode, modification of the time and speed of the first Safe Zones. In addition, the characters Skyler, Olivia, Xtrema and Maxim had their abilities balanced. Garena also confirmed that Free Fire will receive a crossover of Assassin’s Creed, Ubisoft’s adventure and exploration game franchise, in March 2022.

with information from Garena

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Free Samsung charger: see now how to redeem

Samsung started a campaign to circumvent the controversies related to the lack of chargers in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved