Call the Sumidos no Free Fire: event lets you call a friend back in 2022 | battle royale

Free Fire hosted the “Chama os Sumidos” event this Friday (21). The action consists of inviting friends who have been inactive for at least seven days in Garena’s Battle Royale to return to the game and thus win up to 99 diamond tickets. The event is available until the 28th of January. The greater the number of friends who return to play, the more rewards are unlocked for the player who invites. Check out below how “Chama os Sumidos” works and the main news of the new Free Fire update.
Remembering that FF is available for free download on Android and iPhone (iOS) phones, and on PC through BlueStacks, LDPlayer and MSI App Player emulators.
Learn how the “Chama os Sumidos” event works in Free Fire — Photo: Reproduction/Garena
In the “Chama os Sumidos” event, players must send invitations to friends who have been inactive for more than seven days to play again and, thus, unlock Free Fire rewards. Prizes are released by meeting the goals defined by Garena’s Battle Royale: calling one, three, five and seven friends back. The rewards change according to the number of invited players who enter the ID of the user who called them back to the game.
Challenges of the Chama os Sumidos no Free Fire event
|goals
|rewards
|call a friend
|a friendship pack
|call three friends
|three friendship packs + a diamond ticket
|call five friends
|five friendship packs + three diamond tickets
|call seven friends
|seven friendship packs + five diamond tickets
How to call a friend back in the “Call the Missing” event
Step 1. To participate in the “Chama os Sumidos” action, access the “Events” tab, located on the right side of the Free Fire lobby;
Access the “Events” tab in the Free Fire lobby — Photo: Reproduction/Leandro Eduardo
Step 2. In “Events”, click on the menu “Esquenta do Beatz” and then on the option “Chama os Sumidos!”;
In “Events”, the player must click on “Esquenta do Beat” and, soon after, on the option “Chama os Sumidos!” — Photo: Reproduction/Leandro Eduardo
Step 3. In the “Call the Missing” interface, click on one of the “Call back” buttons to see friends who are inactive and can be invited to play again;
In the “Chama os Sumidos!” interface, tap the “Chama back” button — Photo: Reproduction/Leandro Eduardo
Step 4. Press “Invite” and share the invite with your ID to inactive friends using WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook or Gmail apps. It is worth mentioning that offline friends must enter the code in the game to confirm the return to Free Fire.
Press “Invite” to send the invitation with ID to the inactive friend — Photo: Reproduction/Leandro Eduardo
Free Fire received the OB32 update last Wednesday (19). Among the main innovations presented are adjustments to the Katulistiwa, Mars Electric and Mill regions of the Bermuda map, new rank icons, addition of the Alpine map in Contra Squad and Ranked CS mode, modification of the time and speed of the first Safe Zones. In addition, the characters Skyler, Olivia, Xtrema and Maxim had their abilities balanced. Garena also confirmed that Free Fire will receive a crossover of Assassin’s Creed, Ubisoft’s adventure and exploration game franchise, in March 2022.
with information from Garena