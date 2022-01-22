Campeonato Paulista 2022: see where to watch the games, table and more information about the State

The first round of Paulistto the is scheduled for January 23 with the advance duel of the 5th round between Novorizontino and palm trees. Verdão plays again, this time for the 1st round, on the 26th, three days later. On the 25th, the Corinthians facing the Railway. THE saints face Inter de Limeira on the same day. The current champion São Paulo face Guarani on the 27th.

WHERE TO WATCH

The most excited fan who wants to follow 100% of the games will have to subscribe to more than one platform. Free of charge, the games will be broadcast by record, on open TV, and by PlayPlus and R7, which belong to Record and will have narration by Silvio Luiz. The championship will also be broadcast free of charge on Youtube. In paid streaming, clashes can be seen on HBO Max and TNT Stadium – both from Warner -, in Premiere – from Globo – and not Paulistao Play.

To find out what goes where and see the first six rounds in detail, click here.

+ SILVIO LUIZ, BOLA… SEE THE CAST OF THE RECORD FOR PAULISTÃO!

REGULATION AND TABLE

The 16 clubs, divided into four groups of four teams each, will face rivals from the other groups in a single round in the First Phase. The top two from each group advance to the quarterfinals. The two worst overall, on the other hand, will be relegated to Serie A2. The clubs that place between 9th and 14th place will compete for the Interior Trophy, with the exception of clubs in the capital and Santos.

The competition includes quarters, semis and finals. In the playoffs, in case of a tie in points and goal difference, the decision will be on penalties. The top three places will have places in Série D 2023, excluding those with places in Series A, B and C. The two best placed and the champion from the interior will have places in the Copa do Brasil 2023.

To access the complete table of the Campeonato Paulista, see the classification and simulate the results, click here.