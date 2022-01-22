Can I receive PIS in advance this year? Read the latest news and check the salary allowance schedule and table

The payment of the salary allowance of the Pis/Pasep begins to be made to workers from February, divided according to the month of birthday of each beneficiary. However, there are beneficiaries who will be able to withdraw the amount before the established date.

The benefit is paid annually to those who worked with a formal contract in a private or public company for at least five years.

Who gets the Pis/Pasep in advance?

Only an emergency group will be able to receive the advance PIS/Pasep salary allowance. This group is composed of workers with a formal contract from 48 municipalities in Minas Gerais and Bahia affected by the floods, in December 2021, they will be entitled to withdraw the salary bonus on February 8, regardless of the month of birth.

The measure applies to municipalities recognized in an emergency situation by the Civil Defense in two ordinances issued by the Ministry of Regional Development on December 10 of last year. In all, there were 31 municipalities in Minas Gerais and 17 cities in Bahia.

Minas Gerais



beautiful waters

Bertópolis

Caraí

Carmo da Cachoeira

Engineer Caldas

Border of the Valleys

Ibirite

Itambacuri

Hyacinth

jampruca

joaima

Lagoa Formosa

machacalis

manhuaçu

Monte Formoso

New Cruise

New East of Minas

Ouro Verde de Minas

Father Paradise

palmópolis

Fisherman

flush 2

Prado River

Boundary Leap

Santa Helena de Minas

Santa Maria do Salto

Santo Antonio do Amparo

San Antonio do Jacinto

Teófilo Otoni

umburatiba

Virgin of Lapa

Bahia



anage

Camacan

sugarcane trees

Guaratinga

Ibicui

itabela

Itacare

Itamaraju

Itapetinga

Jiquiriçá

Jucuruçu

Marcionílio de Souza

Mascot

Medeiros Neto

Santanopolis

Teixeira de Freitas

Path

How do I check if I will receive the PIS/Pasep salary allowance?



The private sector worker can check the PIS status and payment date in the Caixa Trabalhador and Caixa Tem apps from February.

in the Caixa Trabalhador and Caixa Tem apps from February. If the participant is linked to Pasep, he can check his balance on the page Check your passport or call the Banco do Brasil Service Center (4004-0001, capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800 729 0001, interior) or Alô Trabalhador, telephone 158.

Will salary bonus be paid double?



The benefit that the payments would start in 2021 would refer to the period worked in 2020. In 2022, the payments would refer to the previous year;

It is for this reason that in 2022 the payment of the salary bonus can be doubled for workers.

Since the salary bonus rule determines that it will always be paid in the year following the one exercised.

Therefore, if you had months of work with a formal contract in 2020 and also in 2021, you should receive double PIS in 2022.

The amounts to be paid will be calculated from the readjustment of the minimum wage 2022.

Can I make two withdrawals this year?

Two separate PIS/Pasep withdrawals are being released to workers in 2022. One is the salary bonus paid annually to workers and the other is the PIS/Pasep Fund, which workers can only withdraw once in a lifetime.

salary allowance

Granted by the Federal Government, the PIS/Pasep salary bonus is a worker’s right, in which, annually, workers who meet the necessary requirements can withdraw up to a minimum wage.

Thus, those who worked with a formal contract or as a civil servant in the previous year are entitled to receive the PIS/Pasep salary bonus.

See the Pis/Pasep 2022 calendar and learn all about the salary allowance

Schedule of the PIS allowance, paid by Caixa to workers in the private sector

BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO January february 8 December 29 February February, 10th December 29 March February 15th December 29 April February 17th December 29 May February 22 December 29 June February, 24 December 29 July March, 15 December 29 August March 17 December 29 September March 22 December 29

October March 24 December 29 November March 29th December 29

December March 31 December 29

Pasep allowance calendar, paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants

END OF REGISTRATION RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO 0 – 1 February 15th December 29 2 – 3 February 17th December 29 4 February 22 December 29 5 February, 24 December 29 6 March, 15 December 29 7 March 17 December 29 8 March 22 December 29 9 March 24 December 29

PIS/Pasep Fund

The shares in the PIS/Pasep Fund, in turn, are already released for withdrawal. In total, about 10 million workers can withdraw the amount that reaches R$ 23 billion.

Despite being different, many people confuse the PIS/Pasep salary bonus with the PIS/Pasep Fund.

This is because while the salary bonus is paid annually, the PIS/Pasep quotas are paid once in a lifetime. They are intended for workers who had a formal contract between 1971 and October 1988.

In the latter, in the event of the worker’s death, the heirs can carry out the withdrawal. To find out if you are entitled to the withdrawal, it is necessary to contact Caixa or Banco do Brasil.

PIS/Pasep salary bonus payment table

1 month of work: R$ 100;

2 months of work: R$ 200;

3 months of work: R$ 300;

4 months of work: R$ 400;

5 months of work: R$ 500;

6 months of work: R$ 600;

7 months of work: R$ 700;

8 months of work: R$ 800;

9 months of work: R$ 900;

10 months of work: R$ 1000;

11 months of work: R$ 1,100;

12 months of work: R$ 1,200.

With information from the Jornal Contábil Network