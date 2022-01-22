Canadian tourists shot dead after hotel argument

Two Canadian tourists were shot dead and another was injured yesterday after an argument between guests at a hotel in Playa del Carmen, close in cancun, Mexico, local security officials said.
The suspect, a hotel guest, fled through the jungle area around the complex and so far no one has been arrested, according to the newspaper El País.
The head of state security, Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, posted photos of the alleged assassin on his Twitter account. According to him, there is an operation underway to capture him and he has asked people to let the authorities know if they see him.
In the security camera footage, the suspect appears wearing a gray tracksuit and holding a gun.
The police chief said the gun was fired during “an argument between hotel guests”.
According to the BBC, the Quintana State Prosecutor’s Office Roo reported that both victims had criminal records. A spokeswoman for the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told the BBC: “Global affirs Canada is aware of reports that Canadian citizens have been affected by an incident in Mexico.”
This was not the first case of violence involving foreign tourists in the Riviera Maya region in recent months. A shooting on a busy beach in Cancun in early November left two suspected drug dealers dead. Four American tourists were shot in the attack, which authorities said was a murder by a rival gang.
In October last year, two foreign women were killed and three others were injured in a shooting at a resort restaurant in Tulum, in the Mexican Caribbean.
The recent crime wave prompted President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to send 1,500 members of the National Guard to patrol the region.