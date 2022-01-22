Canadian tourists shot dead after hotel argument

Two Canadian tourists were shot dead and another was injured yesterday after an argument between guests at a hotel in Playa del Carmen, close in cancun, Mexico, local security officials said.

The suspect, a hotel guest, fled through the jungle area around the complex and so far no one has been arrested, according to the newspaper El País.

The head of state security, Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, posted photos of the alleged assassin on his Twitter account. According to him, there is an operation underway to capture him and he has asked people to let the authorities know if they see him.