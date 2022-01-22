Carnival in April: Rio postpones parades for Tiradentes holiday | Carnival 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

A meeting on the night of this Friday (21) between the mayors of Rio, Eduardo Paes, and of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, sealed the joint decision to postpone the carnival samba school parades to the Tiradentes holiday, on April 21.

The decision was caused by the advancement of the omni and the high number of Covid cases in the country. The street carnival had already been canceled in the two largest cities in the country.

“Guided by the health secretaries, optimistic that they are with the evolution of this new strain of the pandemic, following the rest of the world of decrease, we understand that it is prudent to postpone to the Tiradentes holiday in April. We are confirming that Carnival will be held in April…we decided to postpone it to the April 21st holiday, both in Rio and in São Paulo”, said Eduardo Paes.

For GloboNews, Eduardo Paes said that, as it is a national holiday, at first the February holiday is also maintained, despite the transfer of the parades. Paes said that he expects a drop in cases of the omicron variant of Covid for February, but that this would be on top of the parades – hence the decision to postpone.

The mayor also said that the issue of Street carnival, which had been cancelled, will still be analyzed, as it has different characteristics from the sambadrome parades. The mayor called attention to the fact that parades of blocos in Rio start a few weekends before the carnival itself.

Carnival: Rio and SP postpone parades for Tiradentes holiday

With the postponement, the dates of the parade would be as follows, according to a first preview made by people linked to the schools:

Wednesday (20) – First day of Serie A

Thursday (21) – Second day of Serie A

Friday (22)- First day of the special group

Saturday (23) – Second day of the special group

Sunday (24) – Children’s Parade

Tuesday (26) – Calculation

Saturday (30) – Parade of Champions

League and city halls speak out

Liga Independente das Escolas de Samba issued a statement stating that it predicted a postponement scenario and says that tickets purchased are still valid for the new dates.

Rio Carnaval is the “greatest show on earth”, synonymous with happiness and enchanting people all over the world. However, as important as the party at Marquês de Sapucaí is the respect for the life and health of the public and the members of the associations. Therefore, LIESA — Liga Independente das Escolas de Samba — announces that Carnival 2022 will take place in a new period, on the Tiradentes holiday, in April. The official calendar is defined as follows: 20 and 21 (Wednesday and Thursday) access group parade; 22nd and 23rd (Friday and Saturday) special group parade; 24 (Sunday) parade of junior schools; 26 (Tuesday) counting day and on the 30th (Saturday), champions parade.

The decision to transfer the dates of the samba school parades in Sapucaí was one of the scenarios already foreseen by the organization. With the event approaching, it was more prudent to postpone the party, a situation in line with state and municipal health authorities.

The League clarifies that, even on the occasion, it will follow all the recommendations of Organs competent bodies and protocols in force, thus ensuring that the Sambódromo parades take place safely, without losing the sparkle and contagious joy that so characterize it.

The order of the parades and schedules are maintained and all tickets purchased will automatically be valid for the new dates. LIESA will also provide a direct channel to answer questions and advise on ticket purchases.

The 12 schools of the Special Group have already planned their parades and continue to work in Cidade do Samba with optimism.

The prefectures also released a joint note:

The municipalities of Rio and São Paulo, under the guidance of their health secretaries, chose to postpone the holding of the Samba Schools parades until the Tiradentes holiday weekend, in April. The decision was taken in respect of the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil and the need, at this time, to preserve lives and join forces to boost vaccination throughout the national territory.

The postponement of carnival was decided after a meeting on Friday night, by videoconference, in which the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, the Rio de Janeiro Health Secretary Daniel Soranz, the São Paulo Health Secretary Edson Aparecido, in addition to the presidents of the Samba School Leagues in both cities.