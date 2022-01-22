CBF sets prize values ​​for the Copa do Brasil

The CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) released the award quota table for the 2022 edition of the Copa do Brasil. The amounts, as usual, will be paid according to the progress in each stage of the dispute.

The amounts to be paid to each club depend directly on their performance. The quotas will be distributed by each stage advance, respecting the group to which each club belongs.

Group I brings together the top 15 of the CBF National Club Ranking. The second is formed by those qualified to compete in the Brasileirão Serie A 2022, excluding those who are already in group I. The others enter the third block.

understand the groups

GROUP 1

– Top 15 in the CBF National Club Ranking 2022

América (MG), Athletico (PR), Atlético (MG), Bahia (BA), Ceará (CE), Corinthians (SP), Cruzeiro (MG), Flamengo (RJ), Fluminense (RJ), Fortaleza (CE), Grêmio (RS), Internacional (RS), Palmeiras (SP), Santos (SP) and São Paulo (SP).

GROUP 2

– Clubs participating in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship in 2022, with the exception of those that already belong to group I

Atlético (GO), Avaí (SC), Botafogo (RJ), Coritiba (PR), Cuiabá (MT), Goiás (GO), Juventude (RS) and Red Bull Bragantino (SP).

GROUP 3

– Other Copa do Brasil participants who are not in Groups I or II

ABC (RN), ASA (AL), Alagoinhas (BA), Altos (PI), Anápolis (GO), Azuriz (PR), Bahia de Feira (BA), Brazil (RS), Brasiliense (DF), Botafogo (SP) ), Campinense (PB), Cascavel (PR), Castanhal (PA), Chapecoense (SC), Ceilândia (DF), Costa Rica (MS), CRB (AL), Criciúma (SC), CSA (AL), Ferroviária ( SP), Ferroviário (CE), Figueirense (SC), Fluminense (PI), Globo (RN), Glória (RS), Guarani (SP), Humaitá (AC), Icasa (CE), Juazeirense (BA), Lagarto ( SE), Londrina (PR), Manaus (AM), Maricá (RJ), Mirassol (SP), Moto Club (MA), Náutico (PE), Nova Iguaçu (RJ), Nova Venécia (ES), Novorizontino (SP) , Paraná Clube (PR), Paysandu (PA), Ponte Preta (SP), Porto Velho (RO), Portuguesa (RJ), Pouso Alegre (MG), Oeste (SP), Operário (PR), Operário (MT), Real Noroeste (ES), Remo (PA), Rio Branco (AC), Salgueiro (PE), Sampaio Correa (MA), São Raimundo (RR), São Raimundo (AM), Sergipe (SE), Sousa (PB), Sport (PE), Tocantinópolis (TO), Tombense (MG), Trem (AP), Tuna Luso (PA), TunTum (MA), União (MT), URT (MG), Vasc Gama (RJ), Vitória (BA), Vila Nova (GO) and Volta Redonda (RJ).