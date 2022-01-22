CBF will require full vaccination for players registered in the entity’s tournaments in 2022 | football

The CBF will require full vaccination against Covid-19 for players registered in the entity’s tournaments. The determination is in the most recent edition of the Medical Guide of Protective Measures for Brazilian Football 2022, published this Friday by the entity.

– The period of 14 days after the application of the second dose is understood as full vaccination if the two-dose vaccines or the application of the single-dose vaccine are used – says an excerpt from the document.

Proof of vaccination will be required for each athlete to be listed in a match. If the document is not presented, the CBF medical portal blocks the registration of this player directly in its system.

In a telephone interview with ge, the president of the CBF Medical Commission, Jorge Pagura, explained that this is not a political decision, but a solution to protect players.

– Most of the hospitalizations today are of people who have not been vaccinated. The omicron variant is very transmissible and athletes have to play without masks. So what we can do is demand that everyone get vaccinated to avoid serious cases – he declared.

Another snippet is even more explicit about the requirement.

– It is MANDATORY for the individual to present proof of full vaccination to the CBF Special Medical Commission.

The obligation must be included in the specific regulations of each competition organized by the CBF, which are published before the start of the tournament.

The CBF also guides that vaccines are required by state federations in their tournaments.

Without vaccine, Lodi lost selection

Last week, when the Brazilian team was called up for the next two qualifying matches, coach Tite revealed that he left left-back Renan Lodi off the list because had not taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to Tite, Renan Lodi had no chance of being called up because he was not vaccinated

On the occasion, the president of the CBF Medical Commission, Jorge Pagura, stated that “the collective interest outweighs the individual interest in relation to vaccination, and that “the CBF prioritizes those who have the complete vaccination”.

At the press conference, coach Tite also defended that his athletes get vaccinated:

– I, in particular, understand that vaccination is a social responsibility. She is mine and with the person next to her. I bring that to myself and my family, to people I have responsibility for. My grandchildren… I wish I had my parents, I don’t have them, but I wish I had the opportunity to protect them.

However, one of Tite’s assistants, César Sampaio, said that Lodi’s absence was due to the fact that he could not enter Ecuador without a complete vaccination schedule.