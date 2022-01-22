Celestina hides a terrible secret; know which · TV news

Celestina (Bel Kutner) will leave Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) with her jaw dropped by confessing a secret in the last chapters of Nos Tempos do Imperador. The baroness of Seropédica will reveal that she hid evidence that could lead Tonico (Alexandre Nero) to prison in order not to tarnish the memory of Nino (Rafaelle Casuccio) in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

The handmaid hid the manuscript of the book in which her husband accused the deputy of being a traitor to his country. The journalist gathered several documents during the Paraguayan War (1864-1870) to prove that the mustachioed man was behind the kidnapping of Pedro (Selton Mello), this was the main act of the congressman’s alliance with Solano López (Roberto Birindelli).

Celestina, however, would have hidden the work for years because Nino assumes in the text that he was one of Tonicono’s companions, a feuilleton by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. She will be forced to take the papers out of the drawer as she sees the siege closing in on the corrupt politician.

Bel Kutner’s character will give the first indications that she has the originals of the book in the scenes that will be shown from the next day 29 . She will be irritated to hear Pedro assume that the Italian left a written confession that he was one of the villain’s main henchmen.

The noblewoman will realize that she has said too much and will later apologize to Teresa Cristina. “I want to apologize. I couldn’t have raised my voice to the Emperor like that. It’s very difficult for me to passively hear that my husband was Tonico’s accomplice”, the baroness will lament.

Nino (Rafaelle Casuccio) in the six o’clock soap opera

Where is Nino’s book?

Teresa Cristina will be suspicious that her lady-in-waiting already knows where the war book is and will put her against the wall. “But we cannot forget that Nino acted wrong several times. He took advantage of what he knew and wanted to earn money, he wrote a book”, the empress will pin.

“With all due respect, your majesty, that hasn’t been proven yet,” protests Celestina. “But it will be when these manuscripts were found, and you know it. My God, what end could these papers have taken?”, asks the noblewoman played by Leticia Sabatella.

The housekeeper will take the bait. “Sometimes I think it’s even better that they remain missing. That way, my husband’s memory is preserved”, she will shoot her. “These manuscripts would help to put Tonico in prison. It would be an act of bravery by Nino”, will return Isabel’s mother (Giulia Gayoso).

Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place about 40 years after the events of the novel Novo Mundo (2017). The serial will air the last chapter on February 4 giving rise to the premiere of Além da Illusion, a plot starring Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti.

