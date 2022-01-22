Central Bank confirms data leak of 160 thousand Pix keys

Economy

The Central Bank announced this Friday (21) that personal data of 160,000 keys were leaked pix between December 3rd and 5th, 2021, due to occasional failures in systems of the company Acesso Soluções de Pagamento.

The incident exposed data such as username, Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF), relationship institution, branch number and account number.

However, the leaked information is not sensitive data, like passwords, movement information or financial balances in transactional accounts, or other information under bank secrecy, explained the BC.

All people who had information exposed will be notified through the Access app or the internet banking of the institution, says the BC — exclusively through the application or fur internet banking of your relationship institution.

The Central Bank stressed that these will be the only means of notice for the exposure of Pix keys and asked customers to disregard communications such as phone calls, SMS and notices via messaging apps and by email.

“The information obtained is of a cadastral nature, which does not allow the movement of resources, nor access to accounts or other financial information“, said the bank.

This is not the first time that Pix registration data has been leaked. In September last year, the Central Bank reported the leak of data and Pix keys of account holders of the Bank of the State of Sergipe, Banese (BGPI3). According to the BC, the leak occurred as a result of specific failures in the financial institution’s systems.

Data exposure does not necessarily mean that all information has been leaked, but that it has been visible to third parties for some time and may have been captured. The BC informed that the case will be investigated and that sanctions may be applied, such as a fine, suspension or even exclusion from the Pix system.

In a note, Acesso Pagamentos clarified that it had taken measures to ensure data security. “We reinforce that we have taken, in a timely manner, all the necessary measures to guarantee the security of the information held by the company and our commitment to keeping the market and our partners informed,” the statement said.

The payment institution advised customers who are notified of the leak to be aware of possible scams, such as sending links to fake websites that capture bank passwords. Access stressed that the only official channels of communication are the app and the site from the company.

Access is a payment institution that offers services such as digital banking, platforms for financial applications and rechargeable cards. In August, 414,500 Pix keys were leaked by telephone number of the Bank of the State of Sergipe (Banese). Just like this time, registration data were leaked on that occasion, without exposing passwords and bank balances.

Initially, BC had reported that the Banese leak had reached 395,000 keys, but the figure was later revised. By determination of the General Data Protection Law, the monetary authority maintains a page where citizens can follow incidents related to the Pix key or other personal data held by the BC.

Pix could replace debit card transactions, says BofA

In just over a year since its launch, Pix has surpassed BRL 4.6 trillion in transactions, approximately twice the volume of cards, according to a report by the Bank of America (BofA).

The instant payment system of central bank (BC) also already has about 120 million users.

According to BofA, Pix is ​​replacing the money transfers low-cost peer-to-peer (P2P) (cash and bank transfer). The movement occurs because the system developed by the BC is simple and easy to use, with instant settlement and no cost.

BofA points out that transactions with debit card are the most likely to be replaced by Pix. “From a financial point of view, both transactions are identical for the consumer, but the pix should be more attractive to merchants with lower Merchant Discount Rates (MDR),” said analysts Mario Pierry and Antonio Ruette, who signed the report.

With Brazil Agency