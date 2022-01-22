Central Bank reports data leak of 160,100 Pix keys

About 160,100 customers of Acesso Soluções de Pagamento had their Pix key data leaked, the Central Bank (BC) reported today (21). This was the second data breach since the launch of the instant payments system in November 2020.

According to the BC, the leak occurred in registration data, which do not affect the movement of money. Data protected by bank secrecy, such as balances, passwords and statements, were not exposed.

The incident took place between December 3 and 5 and exposed data such as username, Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF), relationship institution, branch number and account number. All people who had information exposed will be notified through the Access app or the internet banking of the institution.

The Central Bank stressed that these will be the only means of notice for the exposure of Pix keys and asked customers to disregard communications such as phone calls, SMS and notices via messaging apps and by email.

Data exposure does not necessarily mean that all information has been leaked, but that it has been visible to third parties for some time and may have been captured. The BC informed that the case will be investigated and that sanctions may be applied, such as a fine, suspension or even exclusion from the Pix system.

In a note, Acesso Pagamentos clarified that it had taken measures to ensure data security. “We reinforce that we have taken, in a timely manner, all the necessary measures to guarantee the security of the information held by the company and our commitment to keeping the market and our partners informed,” the statement said.

The payment institution advised customers who are notified of the leak to be aware of possible scams, such as sending links to fake websites that capture bank passwords. Access stressed that the only official channels of communication are the app and the site from the company.

Access is a payment institution that offers services such as digital banking, platforms for financial applications and rechargeable cards. In August, 414,500 Pix keys were leaked by telephone number of the Bank of the State of Sergipe (Banese). Just like this time, registration data were leaked on that occasion, without exposing passwords and bank balances.

Initially, BC had reported that the Banese leak had reached 395,000 keys, but the figure was later revised. By determination of the General Data Protection Law, the monetary authority maintains a page where citizens can follow incidents related to the Pix key or other personal data held by the BC.(ABr)