CEO of Activision Blizzard suggests quitting after the sale and that Microsoft try to preserve as many jobs as possible • Eurogamer.pt

Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, spoke to employees by video call and in addition to joking that they will not be forced to move to Microsoft Teams, did not address the controversies and left uncertainties about the future.

According to The Washington Post, which spoke to employees who attended that meeting, the questions they submitted went unanswered and Kotick left them even more frustrated with delays and bad jokes.

Without responding to questions surrounding the harassment and discrimination cases, Kotick said that after the sale, he will remain as long as necessary to help with the transition. His goal is to help with the transition and integration of his teams, but he seems to confirm that he will indeed be let go when the deal is concluded.

Kotick also left uncertainties about the future of some jobs, commenting that “the transition will be smooth because Microsoft is committed to trying to keep as many of our people as possible.”

This sentence left concerns for possible layoffs during the transition.