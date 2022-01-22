Cervical cancer can be eradicated with pap smear and vaccine – 01/22/2022

With more than 16,000 cases and about 6,500 deaths annually, cervical cancer is the third most common among Brazilian women. According to INCA (National Cancer Institute), it is second only to breast and colorectal cancer.

However, it is a disease that, with access to preventive examinations and a high rate of vaccine adherence, could be an eradicated disease. This is the alert of the SBCO (Brazilian Society of Oncological Surgery) in green January, awareness month about the disease.

Cervical cancer, also called cervical cancer, is caused by the infection of some types of Human Papillomavirus – HPV (called oncogenic types). Although frequent, genital infection by this virus does not usually cause disease, but in some cases cellular changes occur that progress to cancer.

These changes can be easily discovered through the preventive examination, pap smear, made available by the SUS (Unified Health System). There is also a vaccine for boys and girls against the HPV virus. THE SBCO believes thatuntasted, these two measures are capable of eradicating the disease.

Among the main risks of the disease are:

Early onset of sexual activity and multiple partners;

Smoking (the disease is directly related to the amount of cigarettes smoked);

Prolonged use of birth control pills.

How to prevent disease

Since 2017, theoretically, the tetravalent HPV vaccine has been available to all girls aged 9 to 14 years and boys aged 11 to 14 years. This vaccine protects against HPV types 6, 11, 16 and 18. The first two cause genital warts and the last two are responsible for about 70% of cervical cancer cases.

INCA warns that even vaccinated women, from the age of 25, should undergo a preventive examination periodically, as the vaccine does not protect against all oncogenic types of HPV. For women with immunosuppression (decreased immune response), living with HIV/AIDS, transplanted and cancer carriers, the vaccine is indicated up to 45 years of age.

Not everyone has access to preventive measures

Although the exam and immunization are available through SUS, bottlenecks in the five regions of the country prevent the incidence of cervical cancer from decreasing.

The global goals for the elimination of cervical cancer are the mark of 90% HPV vaccine coverage in girls before age 15 years; 70% coverage of screening with HPV testing in women aged 35 to 45 years; and 90% coverage of treatment for cervical disease (pre-cancer and cancer), including palliative care.

Contrary to these numbers, adherence in Brazil is low. To give you an idea, according to SBCO, in 2019, only 22% of boys and 51% of girls were immunized.

“In addition to the low coverage rate of the HPV vaccine, Brazil suffers from the lack of access to the Pap smear and, as a reflection of this, the North region records a prevalence of cervix similar to that of breast cancer”, warns the surgeon. oncologist Ana Carolina Anacleto Falcão, Deputy Director of Communication at SBCO (Brazilian Society of Oncological Surgery).

A study published in 2018 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, described some reasons for not performing the preventive examination, such as lack of will in 46.9% of cases, shame or embarrassment in 19.7%, and lack of knowledge in 19.7%.

This study also showed that low adherence to Pap smears is associated with social disparities, lower income, educational level and stable partner. Added to this, it has the effect of the covid-19 pandemic, which compromised the diagnosis, prevention of cancer and impacted vaccination coverage for other diseases.

Brazil records 6,596 annual deaths from cervical cancer, and the chances of cure decrease when the disease progresses to metastasis (spread to other organs).