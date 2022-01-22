Check out 7 of the main benefits of watermelon for our health

Ah, summer… Those who are Brazilians know very well that the hottest season of the year is synonymous with delights such as the beach, swimming pool, fresh clothes, coconut water and, of course, refreshing fruits, as is the case of watermelon.

In addition to being refreshing, beautiful and tasty, watermelon is also a fruit with many health benefits. Here’s why eating watermelon is a great option for a healthy life:

1. Watermelon is a natural anti-inflammatory

Because it contains the substance cucurbitacin E, watermelon is also considered a natural anti-inflammatory — it’s a nice snack option for those who suffer from menstrual cramps, for example.

2. It’s an excellent way to hydrate the body

It may not seem like it, but watermelon is made up of approximately 90% water, which explains why it is a fruit capable of quenching thirst. On hot days, nothing better than a nice piece of watermelon to help the body stay hydrated.

3. Good for the heart

Rich in potassium and magnesium, Magali’s favorite fruit helps control blood pressure and, because it has citrulline, it also dilates blood vessels. The composition of watermelon also contains lycopene, a substance that acts to control the “bad” cholesterol present in the body.

All of this helps keep your heart healthy.

4. Great source of nutrients

You’ve already seen that watermelon is made up of substances that are good for health, right? In addition to those mentioned in the previous items, we also find the following nutrients in watermelon: vitamin C, vitamin A and vitamins B1, B5 and B6.

5. Helps in muscle health

Lycopene, present in watermelon, is a substance directly related to muscle health, as it prevents muscle degeneration, typical of advancing age.

6. Good for hair and skin

Responsible for this are vitamins A and C, abundant in watermelon. Vitamin C is necessary for the production of collagen and vitamin A acts as a skin repairer, preventing flakiness.

7. Improves kidney health

As a fruit with lots of water and potassium, watermelon stimulates the elimination of urine and, consequently, keeps the kidneys active and free of impurities. Now that you know that eating watermelon is good for your health, be sure to enjoy a nice slice of the fruit as soon as you can. Your body will thank you.